FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Morgan Stanley's Moriarty takes on additional roles -memo
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 17, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley's Moriarty takes on additional roles -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Ed Moriarty, head of Morgan Stanley’s merchant banking and real estate business, has taken on the additional role of overseeing alternative investments and managed futures, according to a memo viewed by Reuters.

The change was made to “bring all of our alternative businesses under one leadership structure,” Gregory Fleming, president of the investment management business, said in the memo, which was sent on Thursday and confirmed by a spokesman.

Additionally, Arthur Lev, who was head of traditional asset management, has moved into a new position as chairman of investment management. He will work directly with Fleming on strategic initiatives in that role.

Michael Levy, who heads capital markets for the merchant banking and real estate business, has been promoted into Lev’s previous job. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.