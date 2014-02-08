FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley adds 4 executives to its operating committee
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 8, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

Morgan Stanley adds 4 executives to its operating committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley named four executives, including fixed-income trading co-heads Michael Heaney and Robert Rooney, to its operating committee, bringing the Wall Street bank’s total committee members to 16, the company said on Friday.

The company also appointed Shelley O‘Connor, chief executive of Morgan Stanley’s private bank, and Andy Saperstein, head of investment products and services for the Wall Street firm’s wealth-management arm, to its committee.

Wesley McDade, managing director of Morgan Stanley Corporate Communications, confirmed in an email that the additions to the committee were announced internally.

Morgan Stanley’s operating committee is the highest group of managers at the bank, helping Chief Executive James Gorman set the company’s strategy.

Morgan Stanley was one of the best performing bank stocks in 2013, rising 64 percent, compared with 39 percent for its chief rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc and 30 percent for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.