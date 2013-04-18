FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley says lower earnings from commodities in Q1
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Morgan Stanley says lower earnings from commodities in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it saw lower revenue from commodities trading in the first quarter from a year before, as its risk in trading in those markets also fell.

“Fixed Income & Commodities sales and trading net revenues were $1.5 billion compared with $2.6 billion a year ago reflecting declines in commodities and rates,” the Wall Street bank said.

The decline was partly offset by higher results in securitized products and relative strength in corporate credit, it added.

Morgan Stanley also said its Value-at-Risk for trading commodities averaged $20 million per day in the three months to March 31, versus $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 and $27 million in the year-earlier first quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.