FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley revenue jumps 50 pct on strong equities trading
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2013 / 11:34 AM / 4 years ago

Morgan Stanley revenue jumps 50 pct on strong equities trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly revenue as higher income from equities sales and trading made up for a drop in its fixed-income business.

The Wall Street bank and brokerage recorded net income of $888 million, or 44 cents per share, from continuing operations in the third quarter compared with a loss of $1 billion, or 55 cents, a year earlier.

The year-earlier figure included an accounting charge of $2.3 billion to reflect a rise in the value of Morgan Stanley’s debt.

Excluding an accounting adjustment that analysts and investors typically ignore, Morgan Stanley earned 50 cents per share. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.