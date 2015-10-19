FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-CORRECTED-Morgan Stanley profit plunges as trading revenue slumps
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 19, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-CORRECTED-Morgan Stanley profit plunges as trading revenue slumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects dateline)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley’s profit slumped for the second straight quarter as investors fled the bond, currency and commodity markets amid uncertainty about the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike and concerns about China’s cooling economy.

Morgan Stanley, the last of the big U.S. banks to release third-quarter earnings, said on Monday its earnings applicable to common shareholders fell 42.4 percent, to $939 million, or 48 cents per share, from $1.63 billion, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 62 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Consolidated net revenue fell 12.8 percent to $7.77 billion.

Morgan Stanley joins archrival Goldman Sachs Group Inc as well as Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co in reporting a drop in revenue from trading.

The results capped a generally downbeat quarter for the six big U.S. banks. Among them, only Wells Fargo managed an increase in revenue while Citi turned in the biggest rise in net profit, largely due to cost cuts. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.