Jan 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley reported a fourth-quarter profit, driven by higher revenue at its institutional securities business.

The investment bank reported income from continuing operations of $573 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a loss of $222 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 27 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.