FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley recruits three Wisconsin brokers from Wells Fargo
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 5, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley recruits three Wisconsin brokers from Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. securities brokerage by sales force, Morgan Stanley hired three financial advisers away from rival securities brokerage Wells Fargo Advisers in Wisconsin, according to records with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Brokers Michael Schiek, James Westphal and John Cobey joined Morgan Stanley on Aug. 29 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin from Wells Fargo Advisors where they produced a combined annual revenue of $2.5 million and managed $350 million in client assets, according to a source familiar with the moves who did not have permission to speak publicly about the matter.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman confirmed the three advisers left the firm. Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for comment late in the day on Friday.

With more than 16,300 financial advisers, Morgan Stanley is the world’s largest securities brokerage by head count and often recruits from its rivals.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.