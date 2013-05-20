FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley to sell India wealth management unit to StanChart
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2013 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

Morgan Stanley to sell India wealth management unit to StanChart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Monday it has signed an agreement to sell its Indian wealth management unit to Standard Chartered. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Morgan Stanley will work closely with Standard Chartered over the coming months to ensure a smooth transfer of our wealth management clients currently serviced in India,” the U.S. bank said in a statement.

This process is expected to be completed by the end of 2013, it said.

Morgan Stanley launched the sale of its Indian private wealth management unit in November 2012, after entering the highly fragmented and competitive market about four years earlier.

The sale of the unit underscores a growing trend of consolidation in Asia’s wealth management industry as private banks struggle to earn profits in the face of rising regulatory costs and wafer-thin advisory fees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.