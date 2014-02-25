FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley, SEC reach $275 million proposed settlement-filing
February 25, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 4 years ago

Morgan Stanley, SEC reach $275 million proposed settlement-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday it has reached a preliminary agreement to pay $275 million to resolve an investigation by a top U.S. regulator into subprime mortgage bond trades from 2007.

Morgan Stanley reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement staff in which the Wall Street bank would not admit to or deny wrongdoing, according to its annual 10-K filing with the SEC.

The agreement is not final, Morgan Stanley said, and there is no guarantee that it will be accepted.

