FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney to change name: Gorman
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 12, 2012 / 5:19 PM / 5 years ago

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney to change name: Gorman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit will eventually be renamed Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the investment bank’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

A name change for the unit, now called Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, has been rumored for some time. Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman publicly mentioned the change for the first time during a presentation at a conference.

Morgan Stanley is in the process of buying the Smith Barney business from Citigroup Inc over a period of years. The unit now runs as a joint venture, but will eventually be owned entirely by Morgan Stanley, according to the plan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.