Jan 22 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Wealth Management said that it hired one financial adviser from Fulcrum Securities and two from RBC Dain Rauscher.

J Patrick Kearns joined the company’s Mclean, Virginia office from Fulcrum, where he managed assets of about $185 million.

Michael Cott and Donald Nejedly, both from RBC Dainscher, joined Morgan Stanley’s Pleasanton, California office. They together managed assets worth $250 million.