FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Morgan Stanley Investment Management names Nystedt as MD
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley Investment Management names Nystedt as MD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s investment management unit has named Jens Nystedt as managing director at its emerging markets debt team.

Nystedt joined this week from Moore Capital Management, where he was the chief economist, global strategist and portfolio manager, Morgan Stanley Investment Management said.

He has also worked at the International Monetary Fund and Deutsche Bank.

Nystedt, based in New York, reports to Michael Kushma, chief investment officer of global fixed income, the Morgan Stanley unit said.

Nystedt will be portfolio manager and the head of sovereign research for the emerging markets debt team. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.