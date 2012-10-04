FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
October 4, 2012 / 3:11 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
DJIA          13,494.61  +12.25  Nikkei         8,800.76  +53.89
NASDAQ         3,135.23  +15.19  FTSE           5,825.81  +16.36
S&P 500        1,450.99   +5.24  Hang Seng     20,933.28  +45.00
SPI 200 Fut    4,448.00  +13.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.6318  +0.016 US 30 YR Bond     2.8403 +0.022

 Currencies                                  
EUR US$          1.2926  1.2928 Yen US$           78.67   78.68

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1783.3           Silver (Lon)     34.74        
Gold (NY)       1783.1           Light Crude      88.34        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday on
stronger-than-expected U.S. labour and service sector data, but
the Dow industrials were hobbled by a slide in Hewlett-Packard
. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 12.25 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 13,494.61 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index advanced 5.24 points, or 0.36 percent,
to 1,450.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 15.19
points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 3,135.23.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose on Wednesday,
driven by gains in "defensive" stocks seen as the most resilient
to an economic downturn, although traders said concerns over
Spain's debt crisis could limit further rises. 
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.3 percent,
or 16.36 points higher, at 5,825.81 points. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO -  Japan's Nikkei share average stayed near a
four-week closing low in choppy trade on Thursday, with
technology shares slumping on concerns over dwindling profits,
although robust U.S. economic data offered some support. 
     The Nikkei added 2.4 points to 8,749.25, hovering 
around a four-week closing low struck on Wednesday, with 
investors cautious ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on 
Thursday, and a Bank of Japan policy decision and U.S. jobs data
on Friday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong- Shares were set to open slightly higher on
Thursday, with the banking sector underpinning gains and helping
to offset weakness in oil producers. 
   The Hang Seng index was projected to open up 0.1
percent at 20,914.3 while the China Enterprises index of top
mainland firms was indicated to open down 0.1 percent. 
     - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     SYDNEY/TOKYO- The yen struggled at two-week lows against
the dollar on Thursday, with wary speculators taking a
pre-emptive move just in case the Bank of Japan surprises this
week by easing policy. 
    The dollar bought 78.47 yen, flat from late U.S,
levels but not far from Wednesday's high of 78.585, a level last
seen on Sept. 19. The euro fetched 101.38 yen, not
far off a peak of 101.46 set overnight.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended little changed on Wednesday
as investors waited on the release of minutes from the Federal
Reserve's September policy meeting on Thursday, and on a highly
anticipated jobs report on Friday for further direction about
the strength of the economic recovery.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
unchanged in price to yield 1.63 percent. Thirty-year bonds
 fell 5/32 in price to yield 2.83 percent, up from
2.82 percent late on Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold was steady on Thursday, holding minor gains
from the previous two sessions as investors awaited cues from
central banks on their plans to shore up the frail global
economy, while a key U.S. employment report on Friday was also
in focus. Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.14 an
ounce by 0028 GMT. U.S. gold traded nearly flat at
$1,780.80. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SINGAPORE- Copper drifted lower on Thursday as worries over
a worsening outlook for Europe's economy and slowing growth in
China weighed, although signals that a U.S. economic recovery
was taking hold was expected to check losses.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
slipped to $8,262.25 a tonne by 0211 GMT, down by 0.33 percent 
from the previous session when it eased nearly half a percent, 
snapping four sessions of gains.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday as
disappointing economic data from China and Europe reinforced
concerns about slowing growth and a weakening outlook for
petroleum demand, even as supportive U.S. data strengthened the
dollar. 
    Brent November crude fell $3.40 to settle at $108.17
a barrel. As of 3:38 p.m. EDT (1938 GMT), the day's low was
$107.67, lowest price since Sept. 20. 
    U.S. November crude slumped $3.75 to settle at $88.14 a
barrel, below its 100-day moving average of $89.99 and having
dropped to $87.70 in post-settlement trading, its lowest since
prices fell to $87.23 on Aug. 3.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
