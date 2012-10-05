FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 5, 2012 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
DJIA          13,575.36  +80.75  Nikkei         8,861.95  +37.36
NASDAQ         3,149.46  +14.23  FTSE           5,827.78   +1.97
S&P 500        1,461.40  +10.41  Hang Seng     20,996.77  +86.70
SPI 200 Fut    4,467.00   +7.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.6715  -0.002 US 30 YR Bond     2.8872 -0.002

 Currencies                                 
EUR US$          1.3010  1.3012  Yen US$           78.44   78.45

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1794.19          Silver (Lon)     35.06        
Gold (NY)       1796.6           Light Crude      91.62        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on
Thursday, putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if
Friday's jobs report shows encouraging signs for the labour
market.
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.75 points,
or 0.6 percent, to end unofficially at 13,575.36. The S&P 500
 rose 10.41 points, or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially
at 1,461.40. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.23 points, or
0.45 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,149.46.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index stalled near the top
of its recent range on Thursday, supported by prospects of
global central bank stimulus but struggling to break fresh
ground ahead of a potentially gloomy earnings season.
    The FTSE 100 closed flat at 5,827.78 points, shrugging off
an expected decision by the Bank of England to leave monetary
policy unchanged, but failing to hold on to a one-week intra-day
high of 5,854.16 points. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average hit a one-week high on
Friday morning, tracking gains on Wall Street, ahead of the
outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting and key U.S. jobs
data. 
    The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to 8,875.07, just 
breaking above its 75-day moving average at 8,873.40
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG- Shares were set to open higher on Friday, putting
them on track for a fifth straight session of gains, although
caution ahead of U.S. payrolls data is likely to keep trading
activity light.  
   The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.5 percent at
21,007.6 points. The China Enterprises index of top
locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.7
percent.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     SYDNEY- The euro started Friday's trading session on a
solid footing, having rallied to two-week highs after the
European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled
euro zone members and that conditions to trigger the programme
need not be punitive. 
   The single currency traded at $1.3020, after rising
some 1 percent to a high of $1.3032, moving within sight of the
Sept. 17 peak of 1.3173. Against the yen, it bought 102.23
, reaching highs not seen since Sept. 20. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended lower on Thursday as
traders focused on a highly anticipated jobs report on Friday,
and after minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy
meeting showed that Fed members were broadly in agreement over
the need for additional stimulus.
    The benchmark 10-year note's yield rose as high
as 1.66 percent, but stayed within its recent range of 1.60
percent to 1.66 percent, where it has held for the last eight
trading sessions.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold extended gains on Friday, holding near an
11-month high hit in the prior session as the European Central
Bank said it was ready to buy bonds to help the bloc's
debt-laden nations, boosting bullion's appeal as a hedge against
inflation. 
    Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,791.75 an 
ounce by 0031 GMT, on course for a fifth day of gains and a 
weekly climb of 1.2 percent. It hit $1,794.90 in the previous 
session, the highest since November, 2011.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SINGAPORE- Copper edged up on Friday in line with a firmer
euro after the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy
bonds of troubled countries in the region, although volumes were
low with top consumer China on a week-long holiday. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had inched up 0.30 percent to $8,329.75 a tonne by 0140 GMT, 
adding to small gains from the previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rallied 4 percent on Thursday
as inflamed tensions between Turkey and Syria reinforced fears
about potential supply disruptions and on a weaker dollar as the
euro strengthened.
Brent November crude rose $4.41, or 4.08 percent, to
settle at $112.58 a barrel, having traded from $108.02 to
$112.69.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
