India morning Call-Global markets

Stock Markets
DJIA 13,610.15 +34.79
Nikkei 8,863.30 +38.71
NASDAQ 3,136.19 -13.27
FTSE 5,871.02 +43.24
S&P 500 1,460.93 -0.47
Hang Seng 20,871.60 +140.78
SPI 200 Fut 4,493.00 +1.00
CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.743 +0.000
US 30 YR Bond 2.970 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2998 1.3000
Yen US$ 78.61 78.64
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1770.89
Silver (Lon) 33.96
Gold (NY) 1773.0
Light Crude 89.48

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 broke a four-day string of gains, ending slightly lower on Friday as an unexpected drop in the U.S. unemployment rate was overshadowed by concerns about the coming earnings season, which begins with Alcoa next week. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.79 points, or 0.26 percent, to 13,610.15 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.47 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to 1,460.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 13.27 points, or 0.42 percent, to end at 3,136.19.

LONDON - UK equities rallied on Friday as better than expected employment figures in the United States, the world's biggest economy, spurred buying of commodity stocks and banks. London's blue chip index closed up 43.24 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5871.02.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average hit a one-week high on Friday, lifted by gains in some battered cyclical stocks, but Nikon Corp tumbled on reports of poor earnings and carmakers were sold off on concern about plummeting sales in China. The Nikkei edged up 0.4 percent to 8,863.30, its highest level since last Friday.

HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly lower on Monday, dragged lower by Chinese large-caps ahead of mainland markets resuming trading after a week-long holiday. The Hang Seng index and the China Enteprises index of top locally listed mainland firms were both set to dip 0.2 percent at the open.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SINGAPORE- The dollar held steady versus the yen on Monday and hovered near a two-week high hit late last week after a surprise drop in the U.S. unemployment rate soothed investor concerns about the U.S. economy's outlook. The dollar was little changed at 78.68 yen, down from Friday's high of 78.88 yen hit on trading platform EBS, the U.S. currency's strongest level since Sept. 19.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as an unexpected drop in the U.S. jobless rate helped boost expectations for an improving economy and as dealers prepared for new long-dated debt sales next week. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 20/32 in price to yield 1.74 percent, the highest level since Sept. 24.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE- Gold inched down on Monday, extending losses from the previous session when an unusually good U.S. employment data took some urgency out of additional stimulus measures, dampening the sentiment in bullion. Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,777.89 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after a 0.6-percent gain in the previous week.

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI- London copper fell more than 1 percent on Monday, giving up last week's gains as the dollar firmed after a surprise drop in the U.S. jobless rate, while traders eyed data from top consumer China later this week for clues on demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.1 percent to $8,200.50 per tonne by 0112 GMT.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices fell in volatile trading on Friday and posted weekly losses as a fragile global economy and uncertainty about Europe's debt crisis offset support from a better-than-expected U.S. employment report. U.S. November crude fell $1.83 to settle at $89.88, back below the 100-day moving average of $89.91, and having dropped as low as $89.01.