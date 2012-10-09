FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 9, 2012 / 3:20 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,583.65  -26.50  Nikkei         8,831.31  -31.99
NASDAQ         3,113.28  -22.91  FTSE           5,841.74  -29.28
S&P 500        1,456.05   -4.88  Hang Seng     21,059.66 +235.10
SPI 200 Fut    4,482.00   +3.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.7097  -0.033 US 30 YR Bond     2.9411 -0.029

Currencies                               
EUR US$          1.2976  1.2980  Yen US$           78.34   78.38

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1778.49          Silver (Lon)     34.16        
Gold (NY)       1780.6           Light Crude       90.12     
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday,
pulling back from recent five-year highs ahead of an earnings
season expected to be weak. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.50 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 13,583.65 at the close. The S&P 500 
lost 5.05 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,455.88. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 23.83 points, or 0.76 percent, to end
at 3,112.35.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - British blue chip shares dipped on Monday with
growth-linked banks and miners hit by concerns about earnings
and the global outlook, although analysts said the market's
uptrend would resume soon.
    The market saw choppy trade, with the FTSE 100 
paring losses late in the session to end 29.28 points, or 0.5
percent, lower at 5,841.74, after falling to a low of 5,818.76.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in early trade
on Tuesday on growing concern that companies will slash full
year forecasts when they release quarterly earnings, after the
World Bank warned China's slowdown may be more protracted than
thought. 
    The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 8,802.00, with the 
Nikkei China 50, a list of 50 Japanese companies with 
high exposure to China, underperforming the broader market with 
a 1 percent fall. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on
Tuesday, with gains in financials helping the benchmark to
recover after the previous session's losses. 
   The Hang Seng index was seen opening up 0.5 percent at
20,926.8 points while the China Enterprises index was
indicated to open up 0.7 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     TOKYO- The euro was on the back foot on Tuesday as
uncertainty about Spain persisted after euro zone ministers said
the country did not need a bailout yet, dashing hopes they might
inch closer to an aid deal. 
    The euro bought $1.2971 in early Asian trade, steady
from late U.S. levels but off a two-week high of $1.3072 hit on
Friday following an unexpected drop in the U.S. jobless rate.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Tuesday, after two straight
days of losses, but a strong dollar as a result of worries over
the euro zone debt crisis is expected to keep bullion under
pressure.
    Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,777.39 an 
ounce by 0027 GMT, rebounding from a one-week low of $1,766.14 
hit on Monday. Gold fell almost 1 percent over the last two 
sessions, its sharpest two-day decline since August.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI- London copper edged up 0.2 percent on Tuesday
after it touched a one-week low in the previous session,
triggering bargain hunting from investors and automated buy
orders. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had ticked up 0.2 percent to $8,202.25 per tonne by 0104 GMT, 
after falling 1.3 percent on Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude futures slipped on Monday on concerns
that slower economic growth in China and the debt crisis in
Europe will curb demand for petroleum, while the potential for
Middle East turmoil to disrupt supplies limited losses. 
    Brent November crude fell 20 cents, or 0.18 percent,
to settle at $111.82 a barrel, having moved from $110.54 to
$112.24.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
