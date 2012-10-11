FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
October 11, 2012 / 3:25 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

---------------(8:26 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,344.97 -128.56  Nikkei         8,579.37  -16.86
NASDAQ         3,051.78  -13.24  FTSE           5,776.71  -33.54
S&P 500        1,431.71   -9.77  Hang Seng     20,952.26 +34.68
SPI 200 Fut    4,457.00  -27.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.6820  +0.002 US 30 YR Bond     2.8848 0.00

 Currencies                            
EUR US$          1.2868  1.2870  Yen US$           78.06   78.12

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1763.09          Silver (Lon)     34.06        
Gold (NY)       1766.1           Light Crude      91.59        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
    
        EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day on Wednesday,
weighed down by disappointing news from Chevron and Alcoa as
earnings season got under way. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 128.56 points,
or 0.95 percent, to end at 13,344.97. The S&P 500 dropped
8.92 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,432.56. The Nasdaq Composite
 lost 13.24 points, or 0.43 percent, to end at 3,051.78.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Global growth worries prodded Britain's top share
index lower on Wednesday as a failed merger with a French peer
hurt shares in defence and aviation firm BAE Systems.
    London's blue chip index closed down 33.54 points,
or 0.6 percent, at 5,776.71 as volumes on the index remained
light as whole, just 88 percent of its already weak 90-day
average.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei average fell to its lowest in two
months on Thursday, losing ground for a third straight day on
mounting concerns that upcoming quarterly corporate earnings
will be weak after the U.S. results season got off to a slow
start. 
    By the midday break, the Nikkei had eased 0.2 
percent to 8,579.37 after falling as much as 8,514.63. The 
benchmark has lost 7.6 percent since hitting a four-month high 
on Sept. 19. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG- Shares are set to open lower on Thursday,
tracking weakness on Wall Street after U.S. corporate
bellwethers warned about slower global demand, especially ebbing
growth in China. 
   The Hang Seng Index was seen opening down 0.5 percent
at 20,813.1 points. The top locally listed Chinese shares
 were indicated to open down 0.4 percent. 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO- The euro and the Australian dollar fell on Thursday
as a drop in global shares dented investor risk appetite, with
worries about global economic slowdown and uncertainty over
Spain's bailout prospects continuing to haunt sentiment. 
    The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2856, just above
its lowest since Oct. 1 of $1.2835 hit on Wednesday. The
currency is under growing pressure and may test key technical
support at its 200-day average of 1.2823.  

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday after a
sale of 10-year notes on underlying worries about the global
economy and a squeeze on short positions.
    On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were
07/32 higher in price, yielding 1.691 percent from 1.7130
percent on Tuesday.
    Thirty-year bonds rose 19/32 in price to yield
2.895 percent, compared to 2.925 percent on Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
     SINGAPORE- Gold nudged lower on Thursday, on course for its
fifth straight day of losses as gloom over the euro zone's debt
crisis supported the dollar, weighing on bullion.
    Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,759.19 an 
ounce by 0056 GMT, extending losses to a fifth day. U.S. gold
 also edged down 0.2 percent to $1,761.20.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SINGAPORE- Copper slipped on Thursday as more weak
forecasts from U.S. companies underlined concerns over global
demand, while a downgrade that pushed Spain's credit rating near
junk pressed on the euro, putting further pressure on metals.  
     Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had edged down 0.23 percent to $8,144.25 a tonne by 0209 GMT, 
extending losses from the previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude futures eased on Wednesday in choppy
trading as concerns about slowing economic growth hit Wall
Street equities and pulled oil lower, after prices had received
an early lift from tension in the Middle East.
Brent November crude fell 17 cents, or 0.15 percent, to
settle at $114.33 a barrel, having traded from $113.77 to
$115.59.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
