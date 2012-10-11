India morning call-Global markets

---------------(8:26 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,344.97 -128.56 Nikkei 8,579.37 -16.86 NASDAQ 3,051.78 -13.24 FTSE 5,776.71 -33.54 S&P 500 1,431.71 -9.77 Hang Seng 20,952.26 +34.68 SPI 200 Fut 4,457.00 -27.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6820 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.8848 0.00 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2868 1.2870 Yen US$ 78.06 78.12 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1763.09 Silver (Lon) 34.06 Gold (NY) 1766.1 Light Crude 91.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed down by disappointing news from Chevron and Alcoa as earnings season got under way. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 128.56 points, or 0.95 percent, to end at 13,344.97. The S&P 500 dropped 8.92 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,432.56. The Nasdaq Composite lost 13.24 points, or 0.43 percent, to end at 3,051.78. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Global growth worries prodded Britain's top share index lower on Wednesday as a failed merger with a French peer hurt shares in defence and aviation firm BAE Systems. London's blue chip index closed down 33.54 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,776.71 as volumes on the index remained light as whole, just 88 percent of its already weak 90-day average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei average fell to its lowest in two months on Thursday, losing ground for a third straight day on mounting concerns that upcoming quarterly corporate earnings will be weak after the U.S. results season got off to a slow start. By the midday break, the Nikkei had eased 0.2 percent to 8,579.37 after falling as much as 8,514.63. The benchmark has lost 7.6 percent since hitting a four-month high on Sept. 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking weakness on Wall Street after U.S. corporate bellwethers warned about slower global demand, especially ebbing growth in China. The Hang Seng Index was seen opening down 0.5 percent at 20,813.1 points. The top locally listed Chinese shares were indicated to open down 0.4 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro and the Australian dollar fell on Thursday as a drop in global shares dented investor risk appetite, with worries about global economic slowdown and uncertainty over Spain's bailout prospects continuing to haunt sentiment. The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2856, just above its lowest since Oct. 1 of $1.2835 hit on Wednesday. The currency is under growing pressure and may test key technical support at its 200-day average of 1.2823. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday after a sale of 10-year notes on underlying worries about the global economy and a squeeze on short positions. On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were 07/32 higher in price, yielding 1.691 percent from 1.7130 percent on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 19/32 in price to yield 2.895 percent, compared to 2.925 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold nudged lower on Thursday, on course for its fifth straight day of losses as gloom over the euro zone's debt crisis supported the dollar, weighing on bullion. Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,759.19 an ounce by 0056 GMT, extending losses to a fifth day. U.S. gold also edged down 0.2 percent to $1,761.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- Copper slipped on Thursday as more weak forecasts from U.S. companies underlined concerns over global demand, while a downgrade that pushed Spain's credit rating near junk pressed on the euro, putting further pressure on metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.23 percent to $8,144.25 a tonne by 0209 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures eased on Wednesday in choppy trading as concerns about slowing economic growth hit Wall Street equities and pulled oil lower, after prices had received an early lift from tension in the Middle East. Brent November crude fell 17 cents, or 0.15 percent, to settle at $114.33 a barrel, having traded from $113.77 to $115.59. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)