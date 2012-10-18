FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
October 18, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-------------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,557.00   +5.22  Nikkei         8,952.68 +146.13
NASDAQ         3,104.12   +2.95  FTSE           5,910.91  +40.37
S&P 500        1,460.91   +5.99  Hang Seng     21,547.12 +130.19
SPI 200 Fut    4,556.00  +21.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00
Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.811  +0.089 US 30 YR Bond     2.988  +0.069
Currencies                                 
EUR US$          1.3109  1.3110  Yen US$           79.18   78.20
Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1750.49          Silver (Lon)     33.20        
Gold (NY)       1752.0           Light Crude      92.18 
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rose for the third consecutive day on
Wednesday after housing starts hit a four-year high, but the Dow
was weighed down by IBM after it posted weak revenue.
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.22 points, or
0.04 percent, to 13,557 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 5.99 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish at
1,460.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.95
points, or 0.10 percent, to close at 3,104.12. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top shares hit their highest level in
more than a month on Wednesday, propelled by strength in
risk-sensitive commodity stocks ahead of economic growth data
from top consumer China. 
    The FTSE 100 closed up 40.37 points, or 0.7 percent, at
5,910.91, having jumped 1.1 percent on Tuesday, ending back
above the 5,900 level for the first time since Sept. 14.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended gains to a
three-week high in early Thursday trade as a weaker yen buoyed
exporters such as automakers, with investors optimistic that
Chinese GDP figures due out during morning trading would show
its slowdown has bottomed out. 
     The benchmark shot up 1.1 percent to 8,904.57, above its
25-day moving average for the first time in three weeks as the
yen topped 79 versus the dollar, a fillip for exporters whose
overseas revenues have been crimped by the strength of the
Japanese currency.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Shares were set to start higher on Thursday, with
Chinese plays firmer ahead of the release of China's official
third-quarter growth figures shortly after market open -
expected to show growth slowed to 7.4 percent. 
   The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up 0.4 percent
at 21,490.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings was indicated to start up 0.4 percent. 

    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The euro and Australian dollar hovered at multi-week
highs on Thursday, but could see a setback in their two-day
rally if a slew of economic reports on China renew worries about
the health of the world's second biggest economy.
    The euro stood at $1.3116, having risen about 0.5
percent on Wednesday to as far as $1.3140 -- a high not seen
since mid-September. Initial resistance is pegged at the Sept.
17 peak around $1.3173, followed by the May high of $1.3284.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK -  U.S. Treasury debt prices fell for a third
consecutive day on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected
housing data pointed to an improving economy and after Spain
avoided a ratings downgrade, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S.
debt. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes traded 24/32 lower in
price to yield 1.80 percent, the highest since Sept. 19 and up
from 1.72 percent late Tuesday. Benchmark yields were on track
for the biggest two-day rise since late July. 
    Thirty-year bonds traded 1-9/32 lower in price
to yield 2.98 percent, up from 2.92 percent late Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Thursday - after
rising for two days on a weakened dollar -as investors marked
time ahead of key economic data from China and a euro zone
summit. 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,749.40 an ounce by
0017 GMT.U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,751.10.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI- London copper edged up for a third session on
Thursday, boosted by encouraging U.S. housing data, but gains
were muted by a stronger dollar and ahead of the release of
China's economic growth data for the third quarter at 
0200 GMT. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 had risen 0.1 percent to $8,230.50 per tonne as of 0127
GMT, after rising 1.2 percent on Wednesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday as rising
U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles kept sputtering economic
growth and tepid demand for petroleum in focus, while a weaker
dollar and worries about supply disruptions limited losses. 
   Front-month Brent December crude fell 78 cents, or
0.68 percent, to settle at $113.22 a barrel, having traded from
$112.80 to $114.31. 
    For a full report, double click on    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
