India morning call-Global markets

-------------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,557.00 +5.22 Nikkei 8,952.68 +146.13 NASDAQ 3,104.12 +2.95 FTSE 5,910.91 +40.37 S&P 500 1,460.91 +5.99 Hang Seng 21,547.12 +130.19 SPI 200 Fut 4,556.00 +21.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.811 +0.089 US 30 YR Bond 2.988 +0.069 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3109 1.3110 Yen US$ 79.18 78.20 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1750.49 Silver (Lon) 33.20 Gold (NY) 1752.0 Light Crude 92.18 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after housing starts hit a four-year high, but the Dow was weighed down by IBM after it posted weak revenue. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.22 points, or 0.04 percent, to 13,557 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 5.99 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish at 1,460.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.95 points, or 0.10 percent, to close at 3,104.12. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares hit their highest level in more than a month on Wednesday, propelled by strength in risk-sensitive commodity stocks ahead of economic growth data from top consumer China. The FTSE 100 closed up 40.37 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,910.91, having jumped 1.1 percent on Tuesday, ending back above the 5,900 level for the first time since Sept. 14. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended gains to a three-week high in early Thursday trade as a weaker yen buoyed exporters such as automakers, with investors optimistic that Chinese GDP figures due out during morning trading would show its slowdown has bottomed out. The benchmark shot up 1.1 percent to 8,904.57, above its 25-day moving average for the first time in three weeks as the yen topped 79 versus the dollar, a fillip for exporters whose overseas revenues have been crimped by the strength of the Japanese currency. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to start higher on Thursday, with Chinese plays firmer ahead of the release of China's official third-quarter growth figures shortly after market open - expected to show growth slowed to 7.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up 0.4 percent at 21,490.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start up 0.4 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro and Australian dollar hovered at multi-week highs on Thursday, but could see a setback in their two-day rally if a slew of economic reports on China renew worries about the health of the world's second biggest economy. The euro stood at $1.3116, having risen about 0.5 percent on Wednesday to as far as $1.3140 -- a high not seen since mid-September. Initial resistance is pegged at the Sept. 17 peak around $1.3173, followed by the May high of $1.3284. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell for a third consecutive day on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected housing data pointed to an improving economy and after Spain avoided a ratings downgrade, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. Benchmark 10-year notes traded 24/32 lower in price to yield 1.80 percent, the highest since Sept. 19 and up from 1.72 percent late Tuesday. Benchmark yields were on track for the biggest two-day rise since late July. Thirty-year bonds traded 1-9/32 lower in price to yield 2.98 percent, up from 2.92 percent late Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Thursday - after rising for two days on a weakened dollar -as investors marked time ahead of key economic data from China and a euro zone summit. Spot gold was little changed at $1,749.40 an ounce by 0017 GMT.U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,751.10. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper edged up for a third session on Thursday, boosted by encouraging U.S. housing data, but gains were muted by a stronger dollar and ahead of the release of China's economic growth data for the third quarter at 0200 GMT. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.1 percent to $8,230.50 per tonne as of 0127 GMT, after rising 1.2 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday as rising U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles kept sputtering economic growth and tepid demand for petroleum in focus, while a weaker dollar and worries about supply disruptions limited losses. Front-month Brent December crude fell 78 cents, or 0.68 percent, to settle at $113.22 a barrel, having traded from $112.80 to $114.31. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)