FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India morning call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
DJIA          13,548.94  -8.06   Nikkei         8,970.56 -12.30 
NASDAQ         3,072.87  -31.26  FTSE           5,917.05   +6.14
S&P 500        1,456.73   -4.18  Hang Seng     21,518.71 +37.70
SPI 200 Fut    4,544.00   -6.00  CRB Index        308.75   +0.00

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.8220  -0.009 US 30 YR Bond     3.0033 -0.008

 Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.3068  1.3072  Yen US$           79.34   79.37

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1736.84          Silver (Lon)     32.72        
Gold (NY)       1738.3           Light Crude      92.00        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology
stocks hit hard  after Google's surprisingly weak earnings -
released prematurely during the trading day - disappointed
investors.
    The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 8.06 points,
or 0.06 percent, to close at 13,548.94. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index shed 3.57 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,457.34.
The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 31.26 points, or 1.01
percent, to end at 3,072.87.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index rose to a seven-month
closing high on Thursday, bolstered by mining stocks on a
reassuring economic outlook from top metals consumer China.
    The UK benchmark ended the session 6.14 points, or
0.1 percent, firmer at 5,917.05, its highest close since March
19. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO -  Japan's Nikkei share average was flat on Friday
morning, as expectations of more easing from the Bank of Japan
were balanced  by disappointing earnings from Google Inc
 and Microsoft Corp.
    The benchmark rose 2 percent to 8,982.86 in heavy volume,
sailing above its 25-day moving average as the yen softened to
79 versus the dollar, a fillip for exporters whose overseas
earnings have been crimped by the strength of the Japanese
currency. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Shares are set to start higher on Friday, with
Chinese corporates adding to strong gains this week that is
likely to see the Hang Seng Index post a seventh-straight weekly
gain.      
   The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up 0.2 percent
at 21,565.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.5
percent.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The yen plumbed five-month lows on the euro and a
two-month trough on the dollar on Friday as investors grew
confident the Bank of Japan would ease further next week, making
the yen more attractive as a funding currency for carry trades. 
   A slew of reports quoting sources saying the central bank
would consider taking action at its Oct. 30 policy meeting
encouraged speculators to trim long yen positions. 
   That lifted the euro to 104.15 yen, a gain of 2
percent for the week, while the dollar bought 79.31 yen,
not far off a peak of 79.47 set Thursday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries pared price gains on Thursday
afternoon to trade slightly negative, with yields climbing to
session highs. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 3/32 lower
in price to yield 1.83 percent, up marginally from 1.82 percent
late Wednesday. Benchmark yields dipped to as low as 1.78
percent earlier in the day.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold held steady above $1,740 an ounce on Friday
as the U.S. dollar slipped against other currencies, but
investors were likely to take a breather before the outcome of a
euro zone summit to solve the region's debt crisis.   
    Gold hardly changed at $1,741.69 an ounce by 0030 
GMT, still within sight of an 11-month high of $1,795.69 a n 
ounce struck in early October. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SHANGHAI- London copper was steady on Friday, remaining on
track to post a 1.1 percent weekly rise following data which
suggested stabilisation in the Chinese economy and recovery in
the United States were slowly gaining traction.     
    Price movements will likely be limited ahead of a 
once-a-decade leadership transition in China at the Communist 
Party Congress beginning on Nov. 8. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was trading flat for a second session in a row at $8,220 per 
tonne at 0115 GMT.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Thursday on the
expected weekend restart of a North Sea oilfield and weak data
on U.S. jobless claims, but settled well above session lows
after news a pipeline carrying Canadian oil to the United States
had shut. 
   Brent December crude fell 80 cents, or 0.71 percent,
to settle at $112.42 a barrel, having traded from $111.57 to
$113.63. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -


 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.