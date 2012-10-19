India morning call-Global markets

----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,548.94 -8.06 Nikkei 8,970.56 -12.30 NASDAQ 3,072.87 -31.26 FTSE 5,917.05 +6.14 S&P 500 1,456.73 -4.18 Hang Seng 21,518.71 +37.70 SPI 200 Fut 4,544.00 -6.00 CRB Index 308.75 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.8220 -0.009 US 30 YR Bond 3.0033 -0.008 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3068 1.3072 Yen US$ 79.34 79.37 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1736.84 Silver (Lon) 32.72 Gold (NY) 1738.3 Light Crude 92.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology stocks hit hard after Google's surprisingly weak earnings - released prematurely during the trading day - disappointed investors. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 8.06 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 13,548.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 3.57 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,457.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 31.26 points, or 1.01 percent, to end at 3,072.87. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rose to a seven-month closing high on Thursday, bolstered by mining stocks on a reassuring economic outlook from top metals consumer China. The UK benchmark ended the session 6.14 points, or 0.1 percent, firmer at 5,917.05, its highest close since March 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat on Friday morning, as expectations of more easing from the Bank of Japan were balanced by disappointing earnings from Google Inc and Microsoft Corp. The benchmark rose 2 percent to 8,982.86 in heavy volume, sailing above its 25-day moving average as the yen softened to 79 versus the dollar, a fillip for exporters whose overseas earnings have been crimped by the strength of the Japanese currency. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares are set to start higher on Friday, with Chinese corporates adding to strong gains this week that is likely to see the Hang Seng Index post a seventh-straight weekly gain. The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up 0.2 percent at 21,565.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen plumbed five-month lows on the euro and a two-month trough on the dollar on Friday as investors grew confident the Bank of Japan would ease further next week, making the yen more attractive as a funding currency for carry trades. A slew of reports quoting sources saying the central bank would consider taking action at its Oct. 30 policy meeting encouraged speculators to trim long yen positions. That lifted the euro to 104.15 yen, a gain of 2 percent for the week, while the dollar bought 79.31 yen, not far off a peak of 79.47 set Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries pared price gains on Thursday afternoon to trade slightly negative, with yields climbing to session highs. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 3/32 lower in price to yield 1.83 percent, up marginally from 1.82 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark yields dipped to as low as 1.78 percent earlier in the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold held steady above $1,740 an ounce on Friday as the U.S. dollar slipped against other currencies, but investors were likely to take a breather before the outcome of a euro zone summit to solve the region's debt crisis. Gold hardly changed at $1,741.69 an ounce by 0030 GMT, still within sight of an 11-month high of $1,795.69 a n ounce struck in early October. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper was steady on Friday, remaining on track to post a 1.1 percent weekly rise following data which suggested stabilisation in the Chinese economy and recovery in the United States were slowly gaining traction. Price movements will likely be limited ahead of a once-a-decade leadership transition in China at the Communist Party Congress beginning on Nov. 8. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading flat for a second session in a row at $8,220 per tonne at 0115 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Thursday on the expected weekend restart of a North Sea oilfield and weak data on U.S. jobless claims, but settled well above session lows after news a pipeline carrying Canadian oil to the United States had shut. Brent December crude fell 80 cents, or 0.71 percent, to settle at $112.42 a barrel, having traded from $111.57 to $113.63. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)