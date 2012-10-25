FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2012 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Updates prices)
-----------------------(08:33 / 0303 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
S&P/ASX 200    4,483.00  -9.00   NZSX 50        3,989.57  -11.87
DJIA          13,077.07  +25.23  Nikkei         9,007.88  +53.58
NASDAQ         2,983.08   -7.46  FTSE           5,804.78   +6.87
S&P 500        1,408.42   -4.69  Hang Seng     21,756.91   -6.87
SPI 200 Fut    4,481.00  -11.00  CRB Index        297.62   +0.00

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.797  +0.004  US 30 YR Bond     2.957  +0.003

Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                   
EUR US$          1.2982  1.2984  Yen US$           79.93   79.96

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1707.10          Silver (Lon)      31.88        
Gold (NY)       1708.4           Light Crude       85.92        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day on
Wednesday, as investors soured on another round of underwhelming
corporate results and the Federal Reserve said it would stick to
its stimulus plan until the job market improves.
   The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI shed 25.19 points, or
0.19 percent, to close at 13,077.34. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index .SPX dropped 4.36 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,408.75.
The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slipped 8.77 points, or 0.29
percent, to end at 2,981.70.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday,
helped by consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser's robust
update, although traders said concerns over earnings would limit
further moves higher.
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.1 percent,
or 6.87 points higher, at 5,804.78 points, recovering slightly
from a 1.4 percent fall on Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up in early
Thursday trade as a weaker yen and expectations of further
monetary easing by the Bank of Japan offset cuts in guidance
from Nintendo Co Ltd and other firms.  
    KDDI Corp was the most-traded share by turnover,
rising 4.8 percent to a 1 year-high, in spite of logging a
first-half drop in operating profit, with analysts noting that
the mobile operator seemed confident of two-digit operating
profit growth in the next business year. 
    The Nikkei added 0.5 percent to 8,999.17 after
snapping a seven-day winning streak on Wednesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher and
could post a 10th straight gain on Thursday, buoyed by strength
in Chinese oil major CNOOC after its third-quarter
corporate results.   
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at
21,792.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY -  The dollar drifted off a two-week peak against a
basket of major currencies on Thursday after the Federal Reserve
stuck to its stimulus programme, while a
less-dovish-than-expected New Zealand central bank gave the kiwi
dollar a boost. 
   Following a two-day meeting, the Fed repeated its vow to
maintain rates near zero until mid-2015 and kept its pledge to
support growth even as some parts of the economy looked a bit
better. 
   While the outcome was not a surprise, traders said this
should give investors confidence to use the dollar as a funding
currency for carry trades if they so choose to. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid on Wednesday as
the Federal Reserve held its course on monetary policy and
appetite for low-risk assets waned following data from China
that pointed to strengthening growth.
   Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 4/32 lower
in price to yield 1.775 percent, up from 1.76 percent late
Tuesday but still below the 200-day moving average near 1.81
percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK - Gold prices remained lower on Wednesday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve said in its policy statement it will stick
to its plan to keep stimulating the economy until the job market
improves. 
   Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,700 an ounce by
1822 GMT. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper closed near six-week lows on Wednesday as
the dollar rose and investor sentiment soured on weak euro zone
data, but signs of recovery in top metals consumer China limited
losses. 
    Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 closed at $7,817 a tonne from a close of $7,831 a tonne
on Tuesday. It touched $7,807.75 on Tuesday, its lowest level in
six weeks. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell for a seventh consecutive
session on Wednesday in choppy trading as rising U.S. crude
stocks and weak euro-zone economic data offset supportive signs
that Chinese petroleum demand could stage a recovery.
    Brent December crude fell 40 cents, or 0.37 percent,
to settle at $107.85 a barrel, trading from $106.80 to $109.34.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.