#Financials
October 26, 2012 / 3:31 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(06:38 / 1938 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,103.68  +26.34  Nikkei         9,042.36 -12.84
NASDAQ         2,986.12   +4.42  FTSE           5,805.05   +0.27
S&P 500        1,412.97   +4.22  Hang Seng     21,706.60 -103.28
SPI 200 Fut    4,503.00   +2.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.8171  +0.005 US 30 YR Bond     2.9648 +0.002

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2949  1.2951  Yen US$           80.11   80.15

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1713.09          Silver (Lon)     32.11        
Gold (NY)       1713.9           Light Crude      85.86     
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Hong Kong and Tokyo 

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks eked out small gains on Thursday in
another uninspiring session on Wall Street, with worries about
weak business spending keeping investors wary. 
     The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.34 points,
or 0.20 percent, to 13,103.68 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 4.22 points, or 0.30 percent, to
finish at 1,412.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced
4.42 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 2,986.12.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index was fractionally higher
on Thursday as gains by banks on strong UK GDP figures were
countered by some mixed corporate earnings. 
    At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 0.27 points,
or 0.01 percent at 5,805.05 points, having added 0.1 percent on
Tuesday to snap a three-session losing streak. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
     TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up to trade at
four-week highs on Friday, as growing expectations for
significant easing from the Bank of Japan and softness in the
yen offset profit warnings from Canon Inc and other
domestic firms. 
    The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 9,059.94 , breaking 
above its 200-day average of 9,059.18. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
Hong Kong- Shares were poised to start higher on Friday, buoyed
by a 1.6 percent rise for Bank of China after it
posted favourable third-quarter earnings late on Thursday.  
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at
21,847.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings was indicated to start up 0.3 percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
 SYDNEY- The yen languished at four-month lows versus the dollar
on Friday, on track for a second week of losses as markets
geared up for the Bank of Japan to ease policy next week, while
a rebound in UK growth helped shore up sterling.
    The euro was at 103.95 yen, not far off Tuesday's
five-month peak of 104.59. It is up 0.7 percent on the week,
following a 1.7 percent rally in the previous week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries eased in price for a second day
on Thursday after a lacklustre auction underscored waning demand
for safe- haven assets as hopes build for a pick-up in the
global economy. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 11/32 lower
in price to yield 1.831 percent, up from 1.79 percent late
Wednesday. Benchmark yields reached as high as 1.86 percent in
the overnight session, marking the loftiest since Sept. 17. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Friday, heading for
its third week of decline after shares inched lower in Asia, the
U.S. dollar firmed, and fears about the health of the global
economy lingered.  
    Gold was steady at $1,712.18 an ounce by 0034 GMT 
after falling to a 7-week low below $1,700 on Wednesday, when 
the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was sticking to its plan to 
keep stimulating growth until the job market improves. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI- London copper steadied on Friday, snapping five
sessions of losses, after a fall to a fresh six-week low in the
previous session triggered some short-covering though worries
over the strength of the global economy are likely to cap gains.
 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had climbed 0.2 percent to $7,831 per tonne by 0111 GMT, after 
falls in the previous five sessions, and is on track to post a 
2.3 percent fall on the week, the third consecutive weekly fall.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE- Brent futures held steady above $108 on Friday as
investors awaited key data on the health of the U.S. economy to
gauge the demand growth outlook for oil, with additional support
coming as Hurricane Sandy headed towards the U.S. East Coast.
    Brent crude had slipped 15 cents to $108.34 a barrel
by 0257 GMT. The contract ended higher on Thursday, after seven
straight sessions of declines that marked its longest losing
streak since July 2010. U.S. oil slipped 11 cents to
$85.94 after ending up 32 cents.
    For a full report, double click on 
   - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
