India morning call-Global markets
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
#Financials
October 30, 2012 / 3:16 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA           0,000.00   +0.00  Nikkei         8,966.00  +36.66
NASDAQ         0,000.00   +0.00  FTSE           5,795.10  -11.61
S&P 500        0,000.00   +0.00  Hang Seng     21,536.60  +28.74
SPI 200 Fut    4,485.00   +7.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Currencies                                 
EUR US$          1.2914  1.2915  Yen US$           79.87   79.91

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1709.19          Silver (Lon)     31.79        
Gold (NY)       1710.3           Light Crude      85.13        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - All U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday and
may remain closed on Tuesday, the operator of the New York Stock
Exchange said, depending on the damage from the huge and
dangerous storm on financial center New York City overnight and
on Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's leading shares dipped on low volume on
Monday as concerns over the costs of Hurricane Sandy in the
United States added to uncertainties about future corporate
earnings.
    The FTSE 100 closed down 11.61 points, or 0.2 percent at
5,795.10 points, in volume of 60 percent of the 90-day daily
average, reflecting the absence of U.S. trading interest with
U.S. stock markets closed because of the hurricane threat.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged up on Tuesday ahead of
a widely expected policy easing by the Bank of Japan later in
the day, while brokerage Nomura Holdings climbed after
its quarterly results were supported by fixed income gains. 
    The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 8,966.00, facing 
resistance at its five-day moving average at 8,967.58, while the
yen was quoted at 79.90 to the dollar, down from Monday's
high of 79.53 yen.
    --------
    HONG KONG- Shares were set to start higher on Tuesday,
buoyed by strength in the financial sector with Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) slightly higher ahead
of its third-quarter earnings later in the day. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.2 percent at
21,549.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings was indicated to open up 0.2 percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The yen held near four-month lows versus the dollar
on Tuesday as markets counted down to a certain policy easing by
the Bank of Japan, though investors fear it will again stop
short of the bold action the economy needs. 
   The dollar bought 79.80 yen, not far off Friday's peak
of 80.38. Immediate support is seen around 79.20/25 yen, a level
that had seen some buying interest in the past.

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as a
perceived gain in political risks in Italy and concerns about
the strength of the U.S. economic recovery fuelled safe-haven
buying in thin trade as Hurricane Sandy was on track to pummel
the U.S. East Coast.
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes traded 
8/32 higher in price on Monday to yield 1.72 percent, down from 
1.75 percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds traded
19/32 higher to yield 2.88 percent from 2.91 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold ticked lower on Tuesday, heading for its
biggest monthly loss since May, after disappointing corporate
earnings and as investors sold gold holdings to cover losses in
other markets that have been hurt by global economic
uncertainty. 
    Gold hit a low near $1,704 an ounce and was at
$1,708.84 by 0030 GMT, little changed from Monday, with dealers
expecting the metal to trade in a narrow range ahead of the U.S.
non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper rebounded on Tuesday from a near
two-month low hit the session before with consumers attracted by
the lower prices, although global growth worries are likely to
cap gains in trade thinned by a hurricane in the United States. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed 0.47 percent to $7,735 a tonne by 0113 GMT, reversing
losses from the previous session when it plumbed its lowest
since Sept. 5 at $7,670 a tonne.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE - Brent crude edged down near $109 a barrel on
Tuesday as investors watched for any impact on markets from
Hurricane Sandy, which crashed ashore on the U.S. East Coast,
closing refineries, roads and airports.
    Brent crude for December slipped for a second
session, down 30 cents to $109.14 a barrel by 0141 GMT. U.S.
crude for December edged down 16 cents to $85.38. U.S.
gasoline futures fell 1.3 percent to $2.7206 a gallon,
after climbing more than 5 cents on Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.