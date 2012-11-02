FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
November 2, 2012 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

---------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                  
                                                                                    
  Stock Markets                                                   
 
  DJIA          13,232.62 +136.16  Nikkei     9,064.20  +117.33
  NASDAQ         3,020.06  +42.83  FTSE        5,861.92  +79.22
  S&P 500        1,427.59  +15.43  Hang Seng  22,063.51 +237.70
  SPI 200 Fut    4,479.00  +43.00  CRB Index       0.00   +0.00
                                                                                    
  Bonds (Yield)                                                   
  US 10 YR Bond  1.7330  +0.003 US 30 YR Bond  2.906  -0.001
 
                                                                                    
  Currencies                                 
 
  EUR US$          1.2931  1.2933  Yen US$       80.22   80.30
                                                                                    
  Commodities                                                     
  Gold (Lon)      1712.20          Silver (Lon)     32.13        
  Gold (NY)       1712.9           Light Crude      86.94        
  ----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  The S&P 500 scored its best day in seven weeks
on Thursday as bullish consumer confidence and private-sector
jobs data gave investors reason to cheer following superstorm
Sandy's devastating sweep through the U.S. Northeast. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 136.16
points, or 1.04 percent, to 13,232.62 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index shot up 15.43 points, or 1.09 percent,
to finish at 1,427.59. This was the S&P 500's biggest daily
percentage gain since Sept. 13, when the Federal Reserve
unveiled its plan for a third round of stimulus or quantitative
easing, also known as "QE3."
     For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index made its biggest single
session gain in four weeks on Thursday as a number of firms
posted solid results and investors took on fresh bets at the
start of a new month.
    The FTSE 100 index closed up 79.22 points at
5,861.92, a rise of 1.4 percent, the biggest gain since Oct 1,
with banks alone adding n e arly 20 points.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
     TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1.3 percent to
a one-week high on Friday as improved U.S. consumer confidence
and private-sector jobs data lifted sentiment ahead of U.S.
non-farm payroll figures later in the day.
    By the midday break, the Nikkei advanced 117.33 
points to 9,064.20, trading above the 9,000 mark for the first 
time in a week, but faced resistance at its 200-day moving 
average of 9,070.62. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong- Shares were set to open Friday at their highest
level for 2012, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index buoyed by
strength in Chinese financials and other growth-sensitive
sectors. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.1 percent at
22,066.3, its highest level this year. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was
indicated to start up 1.2 percent. 
    -------
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO/SYDNEY- The yen sagged to near a four month-low on
Friday while commodity currencies held solid gains as investors
bet on an upbeat U.S. payrolls report after private employers
added jobs at the fastest pace in eight months.
     The greenback bought 80.25 yen, up about 0.2 percent
from late U.S. levels, having powered to a high of 80.285, just
shy of last week's four-month high of 80.38.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday after
actions in China boosted optimism for global growth.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 6/32 
with their yields up to 1.72 percent from 1.70 percent at 
Wednesday's close.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Friday, remaining
on track to snap three weeks of losses, with investors waiting
for a key U.S. employment report later in the day for further
clues on the health of the world's top economy. 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,715.59 an ounce 
by 0026 GMT, on course for a slight weekly rise of 0.3 percent.

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
 SHANGHAI- London copper edged down on Friday, snapping three
days of gains, on caution ahead of the release of U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data later in the day and with uncertainty on Chinese
copper demand despite encouraging manufacturing data from the
top metals consumer.  
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
fell just $2 to $7,824 per tonne by 0116 GMT, but is heading for
a near unchanged performance on the week after three weeks of 
losses. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Thursday on
expectations that the North Sea Buzzard oilfield restart will
restart after maintenance and on concerns about the euro-zone
economy. 
   Brent December crude fell 53 cents, or 0.49 percent,
to settle at $108.17 a barrel, having traded from $107.75 to
$109.03. 

        For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
