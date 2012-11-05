FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
November 5, 2012 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
DJIA          13,093.16 -139.46  Nikkei         9,023.36 -27.86
NASDAQ         2,982.13  -37.93  FTSE           5,868.55   +6.63
S&P 500        1,414.20  -13.39  Hang Seng     22,111.33 +289.46
SPI 200 Fut    4,273.00  -12.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.7155  -0.002 US 30 YR Bond     2.907  +0.002

 Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2819  1.2906  Yen US$           80.53   80.55

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1679.36          Silver (Lon)     30.98        
Gold (NY)       1679.8           Light Crude      84.86        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended an unusual storm-shortened
trading week with a selloff on Friday, as major indexes erased
early gains sparked by a stronger-than-expected payrolls report.
    The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 139.46
points, or 1.05 percent, to 13,093.16. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 13.39 points, or 0.94 percent, to 1,414.20.
The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 37.93 points, or
1.26 percent, to close at 2,982.13.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index ended with tiny gains on
Friday as  mixed U.S. data failed to move bullish investors who
remained cautious ahead of the upcoming U.S. elections.
    The UK's blue chip index closed up 6.63 points at
5,868.55.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei inched down on Monday, with investors
shying away from risk before the results of a tightly fought U.S
election, although a weaker yen limited losses. 
    The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 9,033.75, while 
the broader Topix was also 0.2 percent lower at 750.37.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG- Shares were set for a slightly weaker start on
Monday as investors pause ahead of U.S. elections and China's
leadership change, taking stock of a rally that has lifted the
local benchmark to a 15-month high. 
    The Hang Seng index, which closed at its highest
level since Aug. 2, 2011 on Friday, was seen opening down 0.3
percent. The index is up nearly 20 percent so far this year.

    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
 SYDNEY- The U.S. dollar hovered around two-month highs against
a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as investors
sought the safe-haven currency given the uncertainty surrounding
the U.S. presidential election. 
   The single currency slid to $1.2809 first thing Monday
morning, reaching lows not seen since early October. It last
traded at $1.2823, with immediate support at the Oct. 1 trough
around $1.2804. That support also represents the bottom of its
$1.2800/1.3200 range seen since September. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices for long-dated U.S. Treasuries traded near
flat on Friday, paring losses after a strong jobs report, on
uncertainty about next week's presidential election.
    Thirty-year Treasury bonds reversed early losses
to trade up 01/32, their yields at 2.906 percent from 2.91
percent late on Thursday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold nudged up on Monday, recovering after
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data dampened hopes for
additional monetary easing and sent gold to a two-month low in
the previous session.  
    Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,681.25 an 
ounce by 0008 GMT, after dropping to a two-month low of 
$1,673.94 an ounce on Friday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
 SHANGHAI- Copper extended losses on Monday as investors shied
away from risk on uncertainty over the impact on the global
economy of tightly fought U.S. elections and the transition of
leadership in China.  
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had edged down 0.1 percent to $7,655 per tonne by 0124 GMT, 
after dropping 2.1 percent the session before. 
     For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Crude oil and gasoline futures fell more than 2
percent on Friday after Washington issued a waiver allowing
foreign tankers to bring fuel to the East Coast from U.S. ports,
holding out some promise of relief from supply disruptions
caused by superstorm Sandy.
    U.S. December crude fell $2.23 to settle at $84.86 a
barrel, the lowest settlement since early July. It also posted a
third consecutive weekly decline, falling 1.6 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
