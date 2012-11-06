India morning call-Global markets

------------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,112.44 +19.28 Nikkei 8,966.13 -41.31 NASDAQ 2,999.66 +17.53 FTSE 5,839.06 -29.49 S&P 500 1,417.26 +0.36 Hang Seng 21865.06 -141.34 SPI 200 Fut 4,450.00 -8.00 CRB Index 292.27 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6946 +0.016 US 30 YR Bond 2.8850 +0.016 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2785 1.2790 Yen US$ 80.26 80.36 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1684.71 Silver (Lon) 31.11 Gold (NY) 1684.8 Light Crude 85.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in light trading in one of the year's quietest sessions on the day before the U.S. presidential election. Whatever the outcome of the race between incumbent President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney, the election's resolution will finally end the uncertainty that has kept the market stagnant for the past few weeks. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 19.28 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 13,112.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.06 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,417.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 17.53 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 2,999.66. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British blue-chip firms fell on Monday as investors eased back on risky plays ahead of U.S. elections, with miners among the top fallers as they continued to suffer from the low price of copper. At the close, the FTSE 100 was down 29.490 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,839.06, in thin trading volumes of 70 percent of the average 90-day volume. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell in early trade on Tuesday as investors avoided taking big positions ahead of the U.S. election outcome, while the weakening euro added pressure on exporters. The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 8,971.35, while the broader Topix was 0.5 percent lower at 743.92. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to start lower on Tuesday, pulled down by a 2.3 percent fall in Hang Seng Index heavyweight HSBC Holdings after Europe's largest bank said a U.S. fine for violating anti-money laundering laws could cost it more than $1.5 billion. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 21,960 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE/SYDNEY- The euro languished near a two-month low versus the dollar on Tuesday, with its outlook clouded by uncertainty over a Greek parliamentary vote on austerity steps needed for Athens to secure international aid. The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.2786, staying near the previous day's low of $1.2767 set on trading platform EBS, the single currency's lowest level in about two months. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, driven by unease over whether Greece will gain the needed support for austerity measures that are critical to maintaining its aid package and on uncertainty over the outcome of Tuesday's the U.S. presidential election. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 0/32 in price, driving their yields to 1.69 percent from 1.72 percent late on Friday. Yields are in the middle of their recent trading range, but toward the lower end of their year-long range between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded steady on Tuesday as investors awaited potential policy spinoffs from the U.S. presidential election, while China's upcoming leadership transition and Greece's strike over a new austerity package also kept sentiment cautious. Spot gold ticked up $1.47 to $1,685.46 an ounce by 0017 GMT, rebounding from a two-month low of $1,672.24 in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Copper ticked up on Tuesday, bouncing off a two-month low hit in the previous session, although caution ahead of a tightly fought U.S. election capped gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.1 percent to $7,656 per tonne by 0117 GMT, after marking its lowest since Sept. 5 at $7,596 the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK- Brent crude jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, snapping a string of five lower settlements as stronger U.S. gasoline futures helped oil to rally while storm-ravaged areas of the East Coast continued to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Brent's gains more than doubled those for U.S. crude, pushing Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R back above $22 a barrel after it slumped to near $20 during the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)