India morning call-Global markets
November 7, 2012 / 3:24 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

---------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,245.68 +133.24  Nikkei         8,965.17  -9.98
NASDAQ         3,011.93  +12.27  FTSE           5,884.90  +45.84
S&P 500        1,428.39  +11.13  Hang Seng     22,006.40  -61.97
SPI 200 Fut    4,486.00  +13.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.6771  -0.074 US 30 YR Bond     2.867  -0.059

Currencies                                  
EUR US$          1.2813  1.2816  Yen US$           79.86   79.93

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1718.51          Silver (Lon)     32.07        
Gold (NY)       1718.1           Light Crude      88.10        
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - S&P 500 index futures extended losses on Tuesday
as early results on the U.S. presidential election showed a
larger chance for President Barack Obama to be re-elected.
    U.S. stocks climbed during the regular session as investors
looked forward to a resolution to the drawn-out race for the
White House. 
    S&P 500 futures fell 6.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract.    
    LONDON - Britain's blue-chip stock index rose on Tuesday,
buoyed by some encouraging earnings reports in light trade ahead
of what is expected to be a close U.S. presidential election
result. 
    The FTSE 100 was up 45.84 points, or 0.8 percent, at
5,884.90 by the close, remaining within the tight 200-point
range it has held since September.
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up on Wednesday
on short-covering helped by gains in U.S. stocks, but the index
is expected to hold a tight band as investors await the result
of the U.S. presidential election.
    The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 8,981.66 after trading 
above the 9,000 mark earlier. The broader Topix also 
rose 0.2 percent, to 746.03.
    Hong Kong - Shares were set to start higher on Wednesday,
helped by a 2.1 percent jump for Sino Land as the Hang
Seng index creeps back towards 2012 highs.  
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at
22,020.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.5 percent
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar was a touch softer in Asia on
Wednesday, having retreated from a two-month high as markets
awaited the outcome of the presidential election, while the
Aussie dollar stood out with broad gains after interest rates at
home were left steady. 
    The dollar index was last at 80.622, recoiling from
Monday's high of 80.843 as the euro bounced back above $1.2800
, from a near two-month trough around $1.2764.     
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday as
investors chose riskier assets like stocks over safe-haven U.S.
debt while Americans went to the polls to vote for president and
other officials. 
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes slipped 3/32 in price, raising
their yields to 1.71 percent from 1.70 percent late
on Monday. Yields are toward the lower end of their year-long
range between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent. 
    Thirty-year Treasury bonds fell 4/32, leaving
their yields at 2.89 percent, little changed from Monday. 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Wednesday, shaving off some
of its nearly 2 percent gains in the previous session, with
investors awaiting the outcome of a neck-and-neck U.S.
presidential election. 
    Spot gold had inched down 0.3 percent to $1,710.05 
an ounce by 0009 GMT, after posting a 1.9-percent jump the 
session before, its biggest one-day rise since mid-September.
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI - London copper edged up for a second session on
Wednesday, pulling away from two-month lows reached earlier this
week as investors awaited the outcome of a tight U.S.
presidential election.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had risen by half a percent to $7,737 per tonne by 0236 GMT.
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil rose 3 percent on Tuesday, rallying a second
straight session and receiving a lift from gains on Wall Street
as investors awaited U.S. election results.
    Brent December crude rose $3.34 to settle at $111.07
a barrel, having pushed back above the 100-day moving average of
$108.47. Brent jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, rallying after
falling during the session to $104.76, its lowest price since
Aug. 1.
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
