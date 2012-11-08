India morning call-Global markets

----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,932.73 -312.95 Nikkei 8,859.38 -113.51 NASDAQ 2,937.29 -74.64 FTSE 5,791.63 -93.27 S&P 500 1,394.53 -33.86 Hang Seng 21,832.16 -267.69 SPI 200 Fut 4,461.00 -35.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.625 +0.037 US 30 YR Bond 2.8365 +0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2757 1.2759 Yen US$ 79.87 79.89 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1717.05 Silver (Lon) 31.84 Gold (NY) 1717.4 Light Crude 84.84 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Hong Kong and Tokyo EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow industrials lost more than 300 points in a sell-off on Wednesday that drove all major U.S. stock indexes down over 2 percent in the wake of the presidential election as investors' focus shifted to the looming "fiscal cliff" debate and Europe's economic troubles. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 312.95 points, or 2.36 percent, to close at 12,932.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 33.86 points, or 2.37 percent, to 1,394.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 74.64 points, or 2.48 percent, to close at 2,937.29. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares fell sharply from two week highs on Wednesday after concerns over growth in Europe and the U.S. swamped initial relief that the U.S. presidential election had been settled quickly. London's FTSE 100 closed down 93.27 points, or 1.6 percent, at 5,791.63 points, reversing morning gains of 0.4 percent after U.S. President Obama's clear victory against Republican candidate Mitt Romney. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell to a one-week low on Thursday, weighed by downbeat investor sentiment on concerns that U.S. fiscal woes confronting President Barack Obama after his re-election could trigger a new recession. Risk aversion saw the yen trade at 79.905 to the dollar on Thursday, up from Wednesday's low of 80.41 yen. The Nikkei dropped 1 percent to 8,884.60, breaking below its 75-day moving average at 8,888.22 but supported by its 25-day moving average at 8,868.42. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start weaker on Thursday, with the more growth-sensitive stocks among the biggest losers as investors shift their focus to the looming "fiscal cliff" that confronts the U.S. economy. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.4 percent at 21,785.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The safe-haven yen hovered near a one-month high versus the euro on Thursday, having rallied broadly amid a rout in risk appetite as markets fretted about the U.S. fiscal issues now the presidential election was over. But the single currency quickly gave back those gains, following a torrid session overnight that saw it shed nearly 1 percent versus the yen. It was at 102.07 yen, having fallen as far as 101.80, a low not seen since mid-October. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Wednesday after President Barack Obama's decisive election victory supported expectations for moderate economic growth and accommodative, bond-friendly monetary policy. Less than 10 hours after Obama's victory speech in Chicago, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up a point, its yield falling to 1.65 percent from 1.75 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Thursday, with initial momentum after U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election giving way to concerns about the country's fiscal problems, boosting the greenback and weighing on bullion. Spot gold was flat at $1,716.49 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after rising to a 2-1/2 week high of $1,731.40 the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper edged up on Thursday from a two-month low hit the day before, but worries about the fiscal crisis in the United States will likely cap gains. Also keeping investors on their toes is China's once-a-decade leadership transition event, which opened in the session. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.2 percent to $7,620 per tonne by 0107 GMT, after marking its lowest level since Sept 3 in the previous session at 7,563.25. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday as problems facing the economies of the United States and Europe darkened investor sentiment a day after the re-election of President Barack Obama. Front-month Brent futures traded down $4.26 to $106.81 a barrel 2:27 p.m. EST (1927 GMT). U.S. crude traded down $4.30 to $84.41 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)