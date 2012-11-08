FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
November 8, 2012 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
DJIA          12,932.73 -312.95  Nikkei         8,859.38 -113.51
NASDAQ         2,937.29  -74.64  FTSE           5,791.63  -93.27
S&P 500        1,394.53  -33.86  Hang Seng     21,832.16 -267.69
SPI 200 Fut    4,461.00  -35.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.625  +0.037  US 30 YR Bond     2.8365 +0.007

Currencies                             
EUR US$          1.2757  1.2759  Yen US$           79.87   79.89

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1717.05          Silver (Lon)     31.84        
Gold (NY)       1717.4           Light Crude      84.84    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Hong Kong and Tokyo 

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Dow industrials lost more than 300 points in
a sell-off on Wednesday that drove all major U.S. stock indexes
down over 2 percent in the wake of the presidential election as
investors' focus shifted to the looming "fiscal cliff" debate
and Europe's economic troubles.
    The Dow Jones industrial average slid 312.95 points,
or 2.36 percent, to close at 12,932.73. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index fell 33.86 points, or 2.37 percent, to
1,394.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 74.64 points,
or 2.48 percent, to close at 2,937.29.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - UK shares fell sharply from two week highs on
Wednesday after concerns over growth in Europe and the U.S.
swamped initial relief that the U.S. presidential election had
been settled quickly. 
    London's FTSE 100 closed down 93.27 points, or 1.6
percent, at 5,791.63 points, reversing morning gains of 0.4
percent after U.S. President Obama's clear victory against
Republican candidate Mitt Romney.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell to a one-week low on
Thursday, weighed by downbeat investor sentiment on concerns
that U.S. fiscal woes confronting President Barack Obama after
his re-election could trigger a new recession. 
    Risk aversion saw the yen trade at 79.905 to the
dollar on Thursday, up from Wednesday's low of 80.41 yen.       
    The Nikkei dropped 1 percent to 8,884.60, breaking
below its 75-day moving average at 8,888.22 but supported by its
25-day moving average at 8,868.42.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong- Shares were set to start weaker on Thursday, with
the more growth-sensitive stocks among the biggest losers as
investors shift their focus to the looming "fiscal cliff" that
confronts the U.S. economy.
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.4 percent
at 21,785.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.6
percent.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The safe-haven yen hovered near a one-month high
versus the euro on Thursday, having rallied broadly amid a rout
in risk appetite as markets fretted about the U.S. fiscal issues
now the presidential election was over.
    But the single currency quickly gave back those gains,
following a torrid session overnight that saw it shed nearly 1
percent versus the yen. It was at 102.07 yen, having
fallen as far as 101.80, a low not seen since mid-October.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Wednesday after
President Barack Obama's decisive election victory supported
expectations for moderate economic growth and accommodative,
bond-friendly monetary policy. 
    Less than 10 hours after Obama's victory speech in Chicago,
the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up a point,
its yield falling to 1.65 percent from 1.75 percent on Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Thursday, with
initial momentum after U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election
giving way to concerns about the country's fiscal problems,
boosting the greenback and weighing on bullion.
    Spot gold was flat at $1,716.49 an ounce by 0035 GMT,
after rising to a 2-1/2 week high of $1,731.40 the session
before.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI- London copper edged up on Thursday from a
two-month low hit the day before, but worries about the fiscal
crisis in the United States will likely cap gains. 
    Also keeping investors on their toes is China's
once-a-decade leadership transition event, which opened in the
session.  
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
risen 0.2 percent to $7,620 per tonne by 0107 GMT, after marking
its lowest level since Sept 3 in the previous session at
7,563.25.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday as
problems facing the economies of the United States and Europe
darkened investor sentiment a day after the re-election of
President Barack Obama.
    Front-month Brent futures traded down $4.26 to
$106.81 a barrel 2:27 p.m. EST (1927 GMT). U.S. crude 
traded down $4.30 to $84.41 a barrel.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

