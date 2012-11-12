FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
November 12, 2012 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GMT
  Stock Markets                                                   
 
  DJIA          12,815.39   +4.07  Nikkei      8,693.29  -64.31
  NASDAQ         2,904.87   +9.29  FTSE        5,769.68  -6.37
  S&P 500        1,379.85   +2.34  Hang Seng  21,409.29  +25.05
  SPI 200 Fut    4,273.00  -12.00  CRB Index       0.00  +0.00
                                                                   
  Bonds (Yield)                                                   
 US 10 YR Bond     1.613  +0.000 US 30 YR Bond     2.747  +0.000
 
                                                                   
  Currencies                                    
 
  EUR US$          1.2722  1.2724  Yen US$         79.48   79.50
                                                                   
  Commodities                                                     
  Gold (Lon)      1733.04          Silver (Lon)     32.58        
  Gold (NY)       1733.2           Light Crude      85.95        
  ----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Friday but failed to make
up for what turned out to be the worst week for markets since
June, as investors turned their attention from the presidential
election to the coming negotiations over the "fiscal cliff."
    The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 4.07
points, or 0.03 percent, to 12,815.39 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index rose 2.34 points, or 0.17 percent, to
1,379.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 9.29
points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 2,904.87. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Friday, as worry over
the United States's looming "fiscal cliff" overshadowed robust
U.S. consumer sentiment data. 
   The FTSE 100 closed down 6.37 points, or 0.1 percent
at 5,769.68, after a choppy session in which it sunk to a two-
month low at 5,715.23. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei fell a four-week closing low on
Friday, led by exporter shares, as a looming U.S. fiscal crisis
threatened to tip the world's largest economy into recession and
as uncertainty over a Greek bailout rekindled worries about the
euro zone. 
    The Nikkei ended 0.9 percent lower at 8,757.60,
falling for the fifth straight session, and was down 3.2 percent
this week, its worst weekly performance in four weeks. But the
benchmark is still up 3.6 percent this year. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong- Shares were set for a slightly weaker open on
Monday, dragged by blue chips such as HSBC Holdings 
and profit-taking on some locally listed Chinese shares. 
   The Hang Seng index was indicated to open down 0.1
percent at 21,367.6 while the China Enterprises index 
was set for a flat open.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO- The euro held above a two-month low in early Asian
trading on Monday after Greece's ruling coalition secured enough
votes in parliament on Sunday to approve the 2013 budget law,
but its gains were seen limited ahead of a meeting by euro zone
finance ministers later in the session. 
     The euro was changing hands at $1.2733, up about 0.2
percent from late North American levels on Friday, when it fell
as low as $1.2690 on the EBS trading platform. That was its
lowest since Sept. 7 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday as investors
worried that Congress and President Barack Obama could again
find themselves at loggerheads over the budget as the deadline
on the "fiscal cliff" of automatic spending cuts and tax rises
draws closer.
    U.S. 10-year notes traded up 02/32 to yield
1.613 percent, from 1.618 percent on Thursday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
     SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Monday after posting its
biggest weekly gain since late August on safe-haven buying,
driven by worries the United States could return to recession if
Congress fails to reach a deficit-reduction deal. 
     Gold added $1.88 an ounce to $1,732.79 by 0239 GMT,
holding near a 3-week high around $1,738 struck on Friday and
hovering well above a 2-month low around $1,672 hit last week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     LONDON- Copper hit its lowest in more than two months on
Friday as a stronger dollar, a looming U.S. fiscal crisis and
renewed euro zone worries sapped investor risk appetite and
darkened demand prospects. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
closed at $7,560 a tonne, having earlier touched $7,506, its
lowest since late August, and putting it on track for a fifth
consecutive week of falls. It closed at $7,630 on Thursday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
     SINGAPORE - Brent oil slipped below $109 a barrel on Monday
due to demand growth concerns as President Barack Obama
struggles to reach a deal to avert a looming U.S. fiscal
calamity, overshadowing upbeat data from key consumer China.   
    Front-month Brent crude slipped 45 cents to $108.95
a barrel by 0207 GMT, snapping two straight days of gains.  
   U.S. oil was down 17 cents at $85.90, after ending up
more than 1 percent last week following a three-week slide.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -


 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
