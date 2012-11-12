India morning call-Global markets

GMT Stock Markets DJIA 12,815.39 +4.07 Nikkei 8,693.29 -64.31 NASDAQ 2,904.87 +9.29 FTSE 5,769.68 -6.37 S&P 500 1,379.85 +2.34 Hang Seng 21,409.29 +25.05 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.613 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.747 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2722 1.2724 Yen US$ 79.48 79.50 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1733.04 Silver (Lon) 32.58 Gold (NY) 1733.2 Light Crude 85.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Friday but failed to make up for what turned out to be the worst week for markets since June, as investors turned their attention from the presidential election to the coming negotiations over the "fiscal cliff." The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 4.07 points, or 0.03 percent, to 12,815.39 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.34 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,379.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 9.29 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 2,904.87. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Friday, as worry over the United States's looming "fiscal cliff" overshadowed robust U.S. consumer sentiment data. The FTSE 100 closed down 6.37 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,769.68, after a choppy session in which it sunk to a two- month low at 5,715.23. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei fell a four-week closing low on Friday, led by exporter shares, as a looming U.S. fiscal crisis threatened to tip the world's largest economy into recession and as uncertainty over a Greek bailout rekindled worries about the euro zone. The Nikkei ended 0.9 percent lower at 8,757.60, falling for the fifth straight session, and was down 3.2 percent this week, its worst weekly performance in four weeks. But the benchmark is still up 3.6 percent this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set for a slightly weaker open on Monday, dragged by blue chips such as HSBC Holdings and profit-taking on some locally listed Chinese shares. The Hang Seng index was indicated to open down 0.1 percent at 21,367.6 while the China Enterprises index was set for a flat open. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro held above a two-month low in early Asian trading on Monday after Greece's ruling coalition secured enough votes in parliament on Sunday to approve the 2013 budget law, but its gains were seen limited ahead of a meeting by euro zone finance ministers later in the session. The euro was changing hands at $1.2733, up about 0.2 percent from late North American levels on Friday, when it fell as low as $1.2690 on the EBS trading platform. That was its lowest since Sept. 7 For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday as investors worried that Congress and President Barack Obama could again find themselves at loggerheads over the budget as the deadline on the "fiscal cliff" of automatic spending cuts and tax rises draws closer. U.S. 10-year notes traded up 02/32 to yield 1.613 percent, from 1.618 percent on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Monday after posting its biggest weekly gain since late August on safe-haven buying, driven by worries the United States could return to recession if Congress fails to reach a deficit-reduction deal. Gold added $1.88 an ounce to $1,732.79 by 0239 GMT, holding near a 3-week high around $1,738 struck on Friday and hovering well above a 2-month low around $1,672 hit last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON- Copper hit its lowest in more than two months on Friday as a stronger dollar, a looming U.S. fiscal crisis and renewed euro zone worries sapped investor risk appetite and darkened demand prospects. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,560 a tonne, having earlier touched $7,506, its lowest since late August, and putting it on track for a fifth consecutive week of falls. It closed at $7,630 on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent oil slipped below $109 a barrel on Monday due to demand growth concerns as President Barack Obama struggles to reach a deal to avert a looming U.S. fiscal calamity, overshadowing upbeat data from key consumer China. Front-month Brent crude slipped 45 cents to $108.95 a barrel by 0207 GMT, snapping two straight days of gains. U.S. oil was down 17 cents at $85.90, after ending up more than 1 percent last week following a three-week slide. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)