Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Fly fast, and electric
#Financials
November 16, 2012 / 3:31 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          12,542.38  -34.67  Nikkei         8,995.91 +166.19
NASDAQ         2,836.94   -9.87  FTSE           5,677.75  -44.26
S&P 500        1,353.03   -2.46  Hang Seng     21,180.34 +78.15
SPI 200 Fut    4,356.00   +5.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.5826  -0.012 US 30 YR Bond     2.717  -0.015

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2770 1.2771  Yen US$           80.93   81.00

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1713.09          Silver (Lon)     32.52        
Gold (NY)       1713.3           Light Crude       85.50        
----------------------------------------------------------------

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as
the prospect of a drawn-out battle over impending tax and
spending changes made investors wary of getting into the water,
while retailer Wal-Mart tumbled after disappointing sales.
    The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 28.49
points, or 0.23 percent, to 12,542.46. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 2.16 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,353.33. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was off 9.87 points, or 0.35
percent, to 2,836.94. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index fell to a fresh two-month
low on Thursday, as news that the euro zone had fallen back into
recession provided an impetus to break out of recent ranges. 
   The UK blue-chip index was down 44.26 points, or 0.8
percent, at 5,677.75 at the close, finishing below 5,700 for the
first time in two months and marking an end to range-bound
trading that had persisted since early September.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1.9 percent on
Friday to its highest level in more than a week, after the
leader of Japan's main opposition party, seen as likely to
become premier after an election next month, called for more
monetary policy easing.
     At the midday break, the Nikkei was 166 points
higher at 8,995.91 for a third straight day of gains. The index
hit 9,006.87 in the morning session, its highest level since
Nov. 7. The broader Topix index climbed 1.6 percent to 
748.92.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong- Shares were set to start Friday firmer, led by a
3.1 percent jump for Belle International, but the
benchmark Hang Seng Index is still on track to post a second
straight weekly fall. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at
21,203.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.5 percent. 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO- The yen steadied in early Asian trading on Friday
after plunging to a six-and-a-half month low against the dollar
in the previous session on expectations a new Japanese
government would put pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease
further. 
    The dollar rose to as high as 81.46 yen on Thursday
on trading platform EBS, its highest level since late April. It
last traded at 81.14 yen, slightly down from late U.S. trade.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose slightly on
Thursday in safe-haven buying amid worries over a looming fiscal
crisis and the relatively poor overall health of the U.S.
economy. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
3/32 higher in price to yield 1.58 percent, down from 1.59
percent late Wednesday. Benchmark yields touched a 10-week low
of 1.57 percent on Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
     SINGAPORE- Gold traded flat on Friday, on course for a
weekly loss of nearly 1 percent as festering uncertainty on the
outlook for the global economy dragged on prices. 
    Spot gold was flat at $1,715.19 an ounce by 0057 
GMT, on track for a 0.9 percent weekly loss, after prices 
climbed more than 3 percent the week before.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper climbed on Friday and was set to
log its first week of gains in six as signs top consumer China's
slide in economic growth hit bottom in October helped to firm
sentiment towards base metals. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
climbed 0.35 percent to $7,660 a tonne by 0117 GMT from the
previous session when it finished little changed.
    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Thursday when an increase in
U.S. weekly jobless data and disappointing earnings results
stoked economic concerns, and the market focused on violence in
the Middle East. 
    The expiring December Brent contract was up 77 cents
at $110.38 a barrel at 1:39 p.m. EST (1839 GMT), after stalling
ahead of the 50-day moving average of $111.26 a barrel. January
Brent, which will become the front-month contract on
Friday, dipped 81 cents to $107.67 a barrel. 
    December U.S. crude oil futures fell $1.08 to $85.24
a barrel.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.