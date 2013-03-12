India Morning Call-Global markets

-------------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,447.29 +50.22 Nikkei 12,391.84 +42.79 NASDAQ 3,252.87 +8.51 FTSE 6,503.63 +20.05 S&P 500 1,556.22 +5.04 Hang Seng 23,151.85 +61.15 SPI 200 Fut 5,157.00 +3.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.07 +0.009 US 30 YR Bond 3.269 +0.009 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3027 1.3030 Yen US$ 96.61 96.64 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1583.51 Silver (Lon) 28.99 Gold (NY) 1582.8 Light Crude 92.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street rose modestly on Monday, lifting the Dow to another record and giving the S&P 500 its seventh straight advance as early weakness enticed buyers. The gains briefly lifted the benchmark S&P 500 index to its highest intraday level since October 2007. The Dow has gained over 10 percent for the year, while the S&P 500 is up more than 9 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 8.51 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 3,252.87. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British equities rose to five-year highs on Monday, with a rally on Wall Street eclipsing concerns about political uncertainty in the euro zone and helping the FTSE 100 close above the key 6,500 points mark. The UK blue chip index closed up 20.05 points or 0.3 percent at 6,503.63, extending gains after the U.S. S&P 500 hit its strongest intraday levels since late 2007, continuing to draw comfort from Friday's forecast-beating U.S. jobs data. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Tuesday, chalking up a fresh 4-1/2 year high as a softer yen and expectations of monetary easing continued to drive up financials and overlooked electronics firms were bought up. The Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 12,394.55 in early trade on Tuesday, its highest level since early September 2008, while the broader Topix also edged up 0.4 percent to 1,043.88. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were expected to start modestly higher on Tuesday, with Sun Hung Kai Properties and other local developers supporting gains on the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 23,133 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar hovered close to a recent 3-1/2-year high against the yen on Monday after last week's strong U.S. jobs data fanned speculation the Federal Reserve could back away from its ultra-loose monetary policy sooner than expected. But the greenback edged lower against the euro as investors booked profits after it hit a three-month high on Friday off the U.S. government report showing surprisingly strong job gains in February and a four-year low in the unemployment rate. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was last at 82.618, below a seven-month high of 82.924 hit on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Monday as bearish pressure from better-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week was offset by safe-haven bidding due to disappointing economic data from China and a ratings downgrade of Italy. As of early Monday afternoon, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 1/32 lower in price with their yield little changed from late Friday at 2.05 percent. Yields on Friday touched 2.09 percent, marking their highest since April 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold perched above $1,580 an ounce on Tuesday, as an improved economic outlook provided little incentive to break out of recent ranges, while a record-setting equity rally lured investors away from the underperforming precious metal. Spot gold was little changed at $1,580.81 an ounce by 0034 GMT. The metal has been trading between $1,560 to $1,585 since the start of March. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper edged higher on Tuesday, extending its recovery from a ten-day trough hit the prior session, buoyed by optimism about global economic prospects and as a narrowing price gap encouraged Chinese traders to buy the international contract. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by $7,771 a tonne by 0126 GMT, reversing small losses from the previous session when it finished down 0.13 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Monday, pressured by disappointing data from world No. 2 oil consumer China, but settled well above the session low. Brent April crude fell 63 cents, or 0.57 percent, to settle at $110.22 a barrel, having reached $110.72 and fallen to as low as $109.53. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Sunil Nair)