India Morning Call-Global markets

-------------(8:45 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,450.06 +2.77 Nikkei 12,251.70 -63.11 NASDAQ 3,242.32 -10.55 FTSE 6,510.62 +6.99 S&P 500 1,552.48 -3.74 Hang Seng 22,701.65 -192.98 SPI 200 Fut 5,157.00 +3.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.014 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 3.2106 -0.006 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3038 1.3039 Yen US$ 95.82 95.83 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1592.94 Silver (Lon) 29.19 Gold (NY) 1592.2 Light Crude 92.72 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, breaking a seven-session string of gains as investors pulled back from technology and financials, but the Dow eked out the smallest of gains to finish at another all-time closing high. The Dow Jones industrial average rose just 2.77 points, or 0.02 percent, to 14,450.06, another record close. Earlier, the Dow climbed to a lifetime intraday high of 14,478.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index set fresh five-year highs on Tuesday, with miners boosted by good results from Antofagasta and the market underpinned by low volatility and a strong technical picture. The FTSE 100 .FTSE closed 6.99 points higher, up 0.1 percent, at 6,510.62, the index's highest close since 2007. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average shook off opening weakness and edged up on Wednesday as exporters advanced on a weakening yen, while financials were bought on ongoing expectations of easier monetary policy. The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 12,333.12, moving closer to a 4-1/2 year high of 12,461.97 hit in early trade on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares are set to start slightly higher on Wednesday, with strength in AIA Group and local developers offsetting weakness in China-related counters. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 22,901.1. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.2 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen's selloff paused on Wednesday but expectations of radical policy easing from the Bank of Japan meant further weakness was more than likely, while dour UK manufacturing data consigned sterling to the dog house. The dollar traded at 95.95 yen, having scaled a 3-1/2 peak of 96.71 when profit taking emerged. The euro eased to 125.11 yen, but remained within easy reach of a one-month high of 126.03 set on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as a recent spike in yields lured investors and as U.S. government debt tracked other safe-haven markets higher in the absence of key domestic data releases. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR on Tuesday were trading 13/32 higher in price to yield 2.02 percent, down from 2.06 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 26/32 higher in price to yield 3.22 percent, down from 3.26 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, holding near a two-week high hit in the previous session when Germany's central bank expressed concerns about the euro zone crisis and the risk of the European Central Bank's moves to stem the crisis. Spot gold stood at $1,592.19 an ounce at 0031 GMT, easing from $1,598.2 in the previous session, which was its highest since Feb. 28. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper drifted on Wednesday from almost two-week highs hit in the previous session as a short-covering burst began to fade, while Chinese consumers stayed on the sidelines amid the country's ongoing policy-setting parliamentary meeting. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.24 percent to $7,811.50 a tonne by 0118 GMT, reversing an advance from the previous session when it rose by one percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude edged lower on Tuesday, seesawing with the euro and the dollar, while U.S. crude rose after holding above a key technical level the previous two sessions. Brent April crude LCOc1 fell 20 cents to $110.02 a barrel by 1721 GMT, having traded from $109.55 to $111.20. The Brent April contract expires on Thursday. U.S. April crude CLc1 was up 90 cents at $90.96 a barrel, having reached $93.47. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)