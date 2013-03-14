FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2013 / 3:16 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          14,455.28   +5.22  Nikkei        12,282.95  +43.29
NASDAQ         3,245.12   +2.8   FTSE           6,481.50  -29.12
S&P 500        1,555.52   +2.04  Hang Seng     22,408.48 -148.17
SPI 200 Fut    5,098.00   -1.00  CRB Index        294.32   -1.38

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     2.028  +0.005 US 30 YR Bond     3.224  +0.005

Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.296  1.2964  Yen US$           95.84   95.86

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1585.8           Silver (Lon)     28.82        
Gold (NY)       1585.9           Light Crude      92.30        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
- 
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday, with the Dow
rising for the ninth straight session to another record, buoyed
by surprisingly strong retail sales that suggested the economy
is gaining momentum. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 5.22 points,
or 0.04 percent, to 14,455.28, another record closing high. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index  advanced 2.04 points, or
0.13 percent, to 1,554.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index  
gained 2.80 points, or 0.09 percent, to end at 3,245.12.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index fell from five-year
highs on Wednesday, retreating from a key technical resistance
and leaving some investors bracing for further falls in the
remainder of the month. 
   The FTSE 100 closed down 29.12  points, or 0.5
percent, at 6,481.50 after failing to break above its January
2008 high at around 6,534 the previous day - a level some
investors were starting to see as a turning point, or "pivot". 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO -  Japan's Nikkei average advanced on Thursday
following two straight days of losses as some exporters
rebounded, but there was some caution ahead of the confirmation
of Bank of Japan leadership nominees by parliament this week. 
    The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 12,273.78 after 
hitting a 54-month intraday high of 12,461 on Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong- Shares are set to start weaker on Thursday, with
New World Development leading losses among local
property developers after two of the territory's leading banks
raised mortgage rates for the first time since 2011. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent
at 22,484.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4
percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     SYDNEY- The U.S. dollar hovered at seven-month highs
against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investors warmed
to the greenback following bullish economic data, while dovish
comments from New Zealand's central bank sent the kiwi dollar
packing. 
   The dollar index stood at 82.899, having climbed as
far as 83.055 after U.S. retail sales rose at their fastest clip
in five months in February.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Wednesday on
news of stronger-than-expected retail sales in February, but
nearly all the day's losses were erased after the Treasury's
sale of 10-year notes drew strong demand.
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 9/32
immediately before the auction, had erased that loss and was
nearly unchanged on the day in mid-afternoon trade. It yielded
2.02 percent, down from 2.05 percent at the bidding deadline,
and unchanged from late Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold steadied just below $1,590 an ounce early on
Thursday after slipping in the previous session when upbeat U.S.
retail sales strengthened the outlook for the world's top
economy and dampened bullion's safe-haven appeal. 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,588.55 an ounce 
by 0020 GMT. Indications that the global economy, led by recent 
positive data from the United States, is on a better footing 
this year has driven investors away from gold, with spot prices 
down 5 percent this year.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SINGAPORE- London copper slipped on Thursday, under
pressure from a stronger dollar after U.S. retail sales data
underlined a recovery in the world's top economy, while Chinese
consumers stay on the sidelines given ample domestic supply.  
     Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
slipped by 0.21 percent to $7,768.75 a tonne by 0128 GMT, 
extending small losses from the previous session when it pulled 
back from two-week highs. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
     NEW YORK- Brent crude fell on Wednesday on a
larger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories, a
firming dollar, and a forecast from the International Energy
Agency that oil demand will shrink. 
   Brent fell $1.13 a barrel to settle at $108.52, below
its 200-day moving average of $109.37, a technical support level
monitored by traders. U.S. crude futures fell 2 cents to
settle at $92.52 a barrel.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
