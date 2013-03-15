India Morning Call-Global markets

-------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,539.14 +83.86 Nikkei 12,484.63 +103.44 NASDAQ 3,258.93 +13.81 FTSE 6,529.41 +47.91 S&P 500 1,563.23 +8.71 Hang Seng 22,709.67 +85.49 SPI 200 Fut 4,681.00 +16.00 CRB Index 296.2558 +1.4508 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.026 -0.011 US 30 YR Bond 3.2322 -0.01 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3014 1.3016 Yen US$ 96.08 96.13 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1591.86 Silver (Lon) 28.88 Gold (NY) 1590.9 Light Crude 93.22 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow Jones industrial average extended its recent winning streak to 10 days and the S&P 500 closed in on a record high on Thursday as investors were encouraged by data that showed the labor market's recovery was improving. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 83.86 points, or 0.58 percent, to 14,539.14, a record closing high. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 8.71 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,563.23, about 2 points from its record closing high of 1,565.15, set on Oct. 9, 2007. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares rose to a new five-year closing high on Thursday, led by financials, helped by further signs of strength in the U.S. economy. The FTSE 100 ended up 47.91 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,529.41, its highest close since late 2007. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average rose to a new 4-1/2 year high on Friday on growing expectations that the central bank will ease monetary policy aggressively under a new leadership, which was approved by parliament. The Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 12,499.05 in mid-morning trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were likely to open higher on Friday, with index gains buoyed by a 1.7 percent rise for heavyweight HSBC Holdings which is helping trim losses on the week. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at 22,705.9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The rally in the U.S. dollar took a breather on Friday as sterling enjoyed a short squeeze, while the Australian dollar made the most of a barnstorming employment report at home. The dollar index stood at 82.544, having retreated from a seven-month peak of 83.166. Still, it is up nearly 5 percent from its Feb. 1 trough of 78.918. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices slipped slightly on Thursday after improved labor market data and stock market gains undermined the appeal of lower-risk government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 2/32, their yields rising to 2.03 percent from 2.02 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bond yields were down 3/32, their yields rising to 3.23 percent from 3.22 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold drifted around $1,590 an ounce on Friday, after upbeat U.S. labour market data added to evidence of an economic recovery that would make safe-haven assets like gold less attractive. Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,589.61 an ounce by 0016 GMT, on course for a second week of modest gains.  For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Friday and was set to close higher for a second straight week after U.S. jobs and inflation figures showed increasing signs of a recovery in the global economy, but muted buying from top consumer China curbed upside momentum. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by 0.26 percent to $7,820 a tonne by 0124 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose toward $110 a barrel on Thursday, rebounding after four days of losses, after the latest indication of a labor market recovery in the United States, the world's top oil consumer. Brent crude for April rose 86 cents to $109.38 by 12:46 p.m. EDT (1646 GMT), after trading as high as $109.98. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)