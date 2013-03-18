India Morning Call-Global markets

----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,514.11 -25.03 Nikkei 12,297.07 -263.88 NASDAQ 3,249.07 -9.86 FTSE 6,489.65 -39.76 S&P 500 1,560.70 -2.53 Hang Seng 22,072.61 -46.50 SPI 200 Fut 5,099.00 -23.00 CRB Index 296.44 +0.18 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.9182 -0.073 US 30 YR Bond 3.134 -0.077 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2904 1.2906 Yen US$ 94.67 94.70 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1569.54 Silver (Lon) 28.75 Gold (NY) 1596.1 Light Crude 92.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Friday, ending the Dow Jones industrial average's longest winning streak since 1996 as investors paused just below the S&P 500's record high. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 25.03 points, or 0.17 percent, to 14,514.11 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 2.53 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,560.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 9.86 points, or 0.30 percent, to end at 3,249.07. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main share index slipped 0.6 percent on Friday, with heavyweight banks and energy stocks leading the losses after data from the U.S. failed to boost prices past the five-year highs set in the previous session. The FTSE 100 was down 39.76 points at the close, or 0.6 percent, at 6,489.65, with the financial and energy sectors combining to take over 25 points off the index. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 1.9 percent on Monday morning, pulling back from a 54-month high on uncertainty over an unusual bailout proposal for Cyprus, threatening to reignite the euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei lost 235.56 points to 12,325.39, breaking below its five-day moving average of 12,364.63. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares were set to start lower on Monday, dragged by a 3.5 percent loss for Chinese property developer China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, topping losses among Hang Seng Index components. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.5 percent at 22185.32. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 2 percent lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO/SYDNEY - The euro plunged and traders squeezed the yen sharply higher on Monday in Asia as news that Cyprus' bailout plan includes taxing depositors was taken as a dangerous precedent that could ultimately trigger bank runs elsewhere in the region. The euro last bought 122.34 yen, down 1.9 percent. The 55-day moving average provided support during the yen's correction at the end of last month and a close below the average, now at 121.69 yen, could herald a deeper correction. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as lower stock prices and an unexpected drop in March U.S. consumer sentiment enhanced the allure of safe-haven U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 2.00 percent, down from 2.04 percent late Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold rose above $1,600 for the first time in more than two weeks on Monday as an unusual bailout package for Cyprus threatened to trigger fresh turmoil in the euro zone, attracting investors to seek safety in gold. Spot gold rose to a 2-1/2-week high of $1,608.30 an ounce earlier in the day, before easing to $1,600.96 by 0024 GMT, up 0.6 percent from the previous close. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Friday with appetite for risk waning after the release of a set of mixed economic data from the United States, while rising stocks of the metal in China reinforced uncertainty about future demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, was untraded at the close, but was last bid at $7,751, down 0.6 percent from Thursday's close and on track for a weekly increase of only 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures settled higher on Friday, driven by strong U.S. industrial output data in the world's largest oil consumer and a weaker U.S. dollar. U.S. crude oil futures settled 42 cents higher at $93.45 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude oil settled up 86 cents or 0.79 percent at $109.82 per barrel also on strong U.S. economic data, and Middle East supply concerns. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)