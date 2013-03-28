India Morning Call-Global markets

---------------(8:45 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,526.16 -33.49 Nikkei 12,298.61 -195.18 NASDAQ 3,256.52 +4.04 FTSE 6,387.56 -11.81 S&P 500 1,562.85 -0.92 Hang Seng 22,214.39 -249.38 SPI 200 Fut 4,994.00 -10.00 CRB Index 298.38 +1.66 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.835 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 3.073 -0.01 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2787 1.2789 Yen US$ 94.07 94.09 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1605.59 Silver (Lon) 28.77 Gold (NY) 1605.5 Light Crude 96.60 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates with latest numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rebounded from early declines to close little changed on Wednesday, but investors were still worried about the chance of a run on Cypriot banks and its possible implications for other euro-zone lenders. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.49 points or 0.23 percent, to 14,526.16 at the close. The S&P 500 lost just 0.92 of a point, or 0.06 percent, to finish at 1,562.85. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.04 points or 0.12 percent, to close at 3,256.52. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares closed lower in a choppy session on Wednesday, with Cypriot banks due to reopen on Thursday and fears growing that the euro zone is slipping back into crisis. London's blue chips closed down 11.81 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,387.56, above the intraday low of 6,344.19 and bouncing off 6,380, its 3-month rising support level - one technical measure of support for a market that is trending up when viewed in the longer term. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday as exporters fell on weakness in the euro due to concerns about Italy's funding costs and the rescue deal for Cyprus. The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 12,390.18, staying below its 5-day moving average of 12,448.48. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - China shares were headed for their worst loss in nearly a month on Thursday, with banks taking a hit after they were ordered to tighten control over wealth management products and improve transparency. The Hang Seng Index was down 1 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong lost 1.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY/TOKYO - The euro languished at four-month lows on Thursday, having suffered a further setback as a rise in Italy's funding costs weighed on markets already worried about the ramifications of Cyprus' controversial rescue deal. The common currency was at $1.2785, flat on the day but down about 7 percent since peaking at $1.3711 last month and near four-month low of $1.2750 hit on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Fears about the euro zone sent benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields to more than three-week lows and helped them break below technical resistance on Wednesday as investors fretted over further bank restructurings and Italy's soft bond auction. Ten-year Treasuries were last up 17/32 in price to yield 1.85 percent, down from 1.91 percent late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold shrugged off a firm U.S. dollar and held steady on Thursday on worries the rescue deal for Cyprus could become a template for solving banking crises in the euro zone, prompting investors to turn to bullion for safety. Gold was little changed at $1,604.91 an ounce by 0025 GMT. Gold was on track to rise about 1.6 percent in March, which would be its first monthly gain after posting losses in the last five months. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Thursday from a one-week low hit in the previous session as traders closed out short positions ahead of a long holiday weekend, while prices were set to end the month and quarter down due to a lack of robust Chinese demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.14 percent to $7,618.75 a tonne by 0211 GMT, reversing a small decline from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday in choppy trading as U.S. heating oil rallied on falling distillate inventories, while rising crude oil stockpiles in the United States and the stronger dollar limited gains. Brent May crude rose 33 cents to settle at $109.69 a barrel, after reaching $109.98, testing resistance near its 200-day moving average of $109.90. The session low was $108.85. U.S. May crude rose 24 cents to settle at $96.58 a barrel, having traded from $95.58 to $96.84, which was the highest intraday price in five weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)