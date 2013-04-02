FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2013 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
DJIA          14,572.85  -5.69   Nikkei        12,107.40  -27.62
NASDAQ         3,239.17  -28.35  FTSE           6,411.74  +24.18
S&P 500        1,562.17  -7.02   Hang Seng     22,341.12  +41.49
SPI 200 Fut    4,988.00  +21.00  CRB Index        294.59   -1.80

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.838  +0.003 US 30 YR Bond     3.078   0.000

 Currencies                               
EUR US$          1.2865  1.2868  Yen US$           93.03   93.06

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1601.55          Silver (Lon)     28.08        
Gold (NY)       1602.3           Light Crude      96.79        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks extended losses and the Nasdaq fell
more than 1 percent on Monday, dragged down by losses in shares
of Apple. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.69
points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,572.85. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.02 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,562.17.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.35 points, or
0.87 percent, at 3,239.17. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index closed up in March,
equalling its record streak of monthly gains, as traders
positioned for the end of the quarter, aided by improved
sentiment over the bailout of Cyprus.
    The FTSE 100 closed up 24.18 points, or 0.4 percent,
at 6,411.74, with financials, which include banks, asset
managers and insurers, adding 7 points to the index as they
rallied from recent three-month lows.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average dropped 1.8 percent to
below the 12,000-mark for the first time in three weeks, with
exporters like Canon taking a beating after weak U.S. factory
data raised concerns about the recovery of the world's biggest
economy. 
    The Nikkei was down 213.87 points at 11,921.15 in
midmorning trade, breaking below its 25-day moving average of
12,126.59 and extending the previous session's 2.1 percent
decline.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong - Shares were set to start lower on Tuesday, with
Shui On Land tumbling 12.3 percent after the Hong Kong
property developer announced plans to offer up to 2.25 billion
share rights at a 45 percent discount to its Thursday closing
price. 
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent
at 22,203.9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.8
percent.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO/SYDNEY- The yen shot to a one-month high against the
dollar on Tuesday after softer-than-expected U.S. manufacturing
data prompted investors to sell the greenback. 
    The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 93.04 yen, having
fallen as far as 92.96, the greenback's lowest level against the
Japanese currency since early March.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday,
building on three straight weekly gains, after data showed U.S.
manufacturing growth slowed in March, feeding worries about the
strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy. 
    Ten-year Treasuries, in the minus column before the ISM
manufacturing report came out, moved into the plus column
afterwards and last traded up 4/32, yielding 1.838 percent, down
slightly from 1.85 percent late on Thursday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold extended gains on Tuesday as the dollar
dropped after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data
suggested the world's largest economy lost some momentum at the
end of the first quarter. 
    U.S. gold for June was steady at $1,601.70 an ounce.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper fell to its lowest level in more
than nine months on Monday, pressured by a weak euro and new
measures to douse China's red hot property sector, while the
London Metal Exchange was closed, draining liquidity from the
market. 
    The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell more than 2 percent to 53,600 yuan
($8,600) a tonne, its lowest since June 27, before closing at
53,740 a tonne. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude rose above $111 a barrel in choppy
trading on Monday as a weaker dollar provided support, while
U.S. crude prices fell as a pipeline leak in Arkansas threatened
to increase the glut of oil in the U.S. Midwest. 
    Brent May crude rose $1.20 to $111.22 a barrel by
1:06 p.m. EDT (1706 GMT), having risen above the 200-day moving
average of $110.05.  
    Kicking off second-quarter trading on Monday, U.S. May crude
 was down 28 cents at $96.95 a barrel, after hitting a
six-week high of $97.80 during the session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
