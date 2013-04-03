India Morning Call-Global markets

----------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,662.01 +89.16 Nikkei 12,207.46 +204.03 NASDAQ 3,254.86 +15.69 FTSE 6,490.66 +78.92 S&P 500 1,570.25 +8.08 Hang Seng 22,367.68 -0.14 SPI 200 Fut 4,988.00 +12.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.8607 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.099 -0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2801 1.2803 Yen US$ 93.52 93.55 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1567.51 Silver (Lon) 27.06 Gold (NY) 1568.2 Light Crude 96.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, moving the S&P 500 closer to its all-time intraday high, as increased payment rates for some health insurers boosted the sector and Cyprus concluded bailout talks. For the day, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 89.16 points, or 0.61 percent, at 14,662.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.08 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,570.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.69 points, or 0.48 percent, at 3,254.86. The S&P 500 surpassed its 2007 closing high last Thursday, while the Dow first broke above its 2007 record on March 5 For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares closed sharply higher on Monday as a return of M&A fervour, after heavyweight Vodafone was reported to be the subject of a multi-million pound breakup bid, helped propel shares back towards 2013 highs. London's blue chip index closed up 78.92 points or 1.2 percent at 6,490.66, approaching the 6,533.99 level reached in March, which was this year's intraday high and its highest level since January 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.9 percent on Wednesday, as gains in exporters and reflationary stocks helped the market recover from losses of more than 3 percent in the past two days. Index heavyweight Fast Retailing Co climbed more than 8 percent and was the second-most traded stock after its niqlo casual clothing chain posted a 23.1 percent rise in same-store sales in March from a year ago. The Nikkei gained 233.26 to 12,236.69 in mid-morning trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG -Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, with gains on the benchmark Hang Seng Index buoyed by a 4.3 percent jump for Chinese snacks producer Want Want China . The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 22,527.1. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen retreated from a one-month high against the dollar early in Asia on Wednesday, while the euro was subdued in a market largely lacking conviction as investors await policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank. The dollar was at 93.37 yen, having skidded to a one-month low of 92.57 on Tuesday. It was still some way off a 3-1/2 year high of 96.71 set last month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday as investors favored riskier assets, driving stock market gains and hurting demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 10/32, their yields rising to 1.87 percent from 1.84 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold bounced on Wednesday after falling to its weakest in nearly four weeks in the previous session, but gains look set to be capped by firm equities and renewed optimism over the U.S. economy. Gold added $1.17 to $1,576.41 an ounce by 0030 GMT. Gold fell to $1,573.39 on Tuesday, its lowest since March 8, as investors shifted to equities after the benchmark S&P 500 index climbed to within striking distance of an all-time intraday high. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- Shanghai zinc hit its lowest in more than four years on Wednesday, playing catch up with losses on the London Metal Exchange, but steadying demand growth from the global manufacturing sector should limit further losses. The most-traded zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell about 1 percent to 14,600 yuan ($2,400) a tonne, its lowest since December 2008. LME zinc dropped to a five-month trough and copper to its lowest in more than seven months on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices slipped in choppy trading on Tuesday as concerns about supply and the pace of growth in the United States and the euro zone economy tempered optimism about stronger demand in Asia. Brent May crude fell 44 cents to $110.64 a barrel at 2:15 p.m. EST (1915 GMT), after hitting an early high of $111.79. The low for the session of $110 a barrel saw Brent below the 200-day moving average at $110.17. U.S. May crude was up 14 cents at $97.21 a barrel, after earlier falling to a low of $95.91. The Brent/U.S. crude spread CL-LCO1=R narrowed to around $13.60 a barrel, also in choppy trading, after widening to $14.66 earlier in the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)