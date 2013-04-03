FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2013 / 3:21 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          14,662.01  +89.16   Nikkei       12,207.46 +204.03
NASDAQ         3,254.86  +15.69  FTSE           6,490.66  +78.92
S&P 500        1,570.25   +8.08  Hang Seng     22,367.68  -0.14
SPI 200 Fut    4,988.00  +12.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

 Bonds (Yield)                                                  
US 10 YR Bond     1.8607  -0.002 US 30 YR Bond     3.099  -0.001

 Currencies                                 
EUR US$          1.2801  1.2803  Yen US$           93.52   93.55

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1567.51          Silver (Lon)     27.06        
Gold (NY)       1568.2           Light Crude      96.66        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, moving the S&P 500
closer to its all-time intraday high, as increased payment rates
for some health insurers boosted the sector and Cyprus concluded
bailout talks.
    For the day, the Dow Jones industrial average was up
89.16 points, or 0.61 percent, at 14,662.01. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 8.08 points, or 0.52 percent, at
1,570.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.69
points, or 0.48 percent, at 3,254.86. 
    The S&P 500 surpassed its 2007 closing high last Thursday,
while the Dow first broke above its 2007 record on March 5

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top shares closed sharply higher on
Monday as a return of M&A fervour, after heavyweight Vodafone
was reported to be the subject of a multi-million pound breakup
bid, helped propel shares back towards 2013 highs. 
    London's blue chip index closed up 78.92 points or 1.2
percent at 6,490.66, approaching the 6,533.99 level reached in
March, which was this year's intraday high and its highest level
since January 2008.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.9 percent on
Wednesday, as gains in exporters and reflationary stocks helped
the market recover from losses of more than 3 percent in the
past two days. 
    Index heavyweight Fast Retailing Co climbed more
than 8 percent and was the second-most traded stock after its
niqlo casual clothing chain posted a 23.1 percent rise in
same-store sales in March from a year ago. 
    The Nikkei gained 233.26 to 12,236.69 in mid-morning
trade. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG -Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on
Wednesday, with gains on the benchmark Hang Seng Index buoyed by
a 4.3 percent jump for Chinese snacks producer Want Want China
.  
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at
22,527.1. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.5
percent.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY- The yen retreated from a one-month high against the
dollar early in Asia on Wednesday, while the euro was subdued in
a market largely lacking conviction as investors await policy
decisions by the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank. 
    The dollar was at 93.37 yen, having skidded to a
one-month low of 92.57 on Tuesday. It was still some way off a
3-1/2 year high of 96.71 set last month.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday as
investors favored riskier assets, driving stock market gains and
hurting demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 10/32,
their yields rising to 1.87 percent from 1.84 percent on Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold bounced on Wednesday after falling to its
weakest in nearly four weeks in the previous session, but gains
look set to be capped by firm equities and renewed optimism over
the U.S. economy. 
    Gold added $1.17 to $1,576.41 an ounce by 0030 GMT.
Gold fell to $1,573.39 on Tuesday, its lowest since March 8, as
investors shifted to equities after the benchmark S&P 500 index
 climbed to within striking distance of an all-time
intraday high.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- Shanghai zinc hit its lowest in more than four
years on Wednesday, playing catch up with losses on the London
Metal Exchange, but steadying demand growth from the global
manufacturing sector should limit further losses.
    The most-traded zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell about 1 percent to 14,600 yuan ($2,400) a
tonne, its lowest since December 2008. LME zinc dropped to a
five-month trough and copper to its lowest in more than seven
months on Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices slipped in choppy trading on Tuesday
as concerns about supply and the pace of growth in the United
States and the euro zone economy tempered optimism about
stronger demand in Asia.
    Brent May crude fell 44 cents to $110.64 a barrel at
2:15 p.m. EST (1915 GMT), after hitting an early high of
$111.79. The low for the session of $110 a barrel saw Brent
below the 200-day moving average at $110.17.
    U.S. May crude was up 14 cents at $97.21 a barrel,
after earlier falling to a low of $95.91.
    The Brent/U.S. crude spread CL-LCO1=R narrowed to around
$13.60 a barrel, also in choppy trading, after widening to
$14.66 earlier in the session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.