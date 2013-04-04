FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2013 / 3:17 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
DJIA          14,550.35 -111.66  Nikkei        12,149.17 -213.03
NASDAQ         3,218.60  -36.26  FTSE           6,420.28  -70.38
S&P 500        1,553.69  -16.56  Hang Seng     22,337.49  -30.33
SPI 200 Fut    4,922.00  -32.00  CRB Index        289.85   -3.67

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.8055  -0.001 US 30 YR Bond     3.044  -0.013

 Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2846  1.2848  Yen US$           92.94   92.97

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1544.46          Silver (Lon)     26.79        
Gold (NY)       1544.4           Light Crude      94.36        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with latest numbers
        
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as
weaker-than-expected economic data caused investors to trim
positions ahead of Friday's jobs report and U.S. defense
secretary expressed concern over North Korea.
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 111.66
points, or 0.76 percent, at 14,550.35. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 16.56 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,553.69,
its biggest daily percentage decline since Feb. 25. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was down 36.26 points, or 1.11 percent,
at 3,218.60.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index ended lower on Wednesday,
with poor U.S. data reigniting concerns about the pace of
recovery in the world's biggest economy and hurting
growth-linked sectors such as mining and banking. 
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index finished 70.38 points,
or 1.1 percent, lower at 6,420.28 on concerns about the
sustainability of U.S. economic recovery and its impact on
metals demand and banking activities.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei average dropped 1.7 percent on
Thursday, with sentiment affected by concerns over the U.S.
recovery after weaker-than-expected data as markets waited on
the outcome of a crucial Bank of Japan policy meeting.  
    The Nikkei shed 208.17 points to 12,154.03, after
rebounding 3 percent on Wednesday from steep losses earlier in
the week. Thursday's drop took the index back below its 25-day
moving average of 12,203.93.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The yen held near one-month highs against the dollar
early in Asia on Thursday, with investors adopting a cautious
stance as they waited to see just how aggressive the Bank of
Japan will be in tackling deflation. 
    The greenback was last at 93.05 yen, having drifted
down from a session high of 93.69 on Wednesday. It has lost
nearly 4 percent from a 3-1/2 year peak of 96.71 set a few weeks
ago. Initial support is seen around 92.55, the 23.6 percent
retracement of its Nov-March rally.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday
after tepid jobs and service sector data dampened hopes for key
labor market figures due on Friday.
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 3/32
of a point before these reports became available, rose 15/32 in
the New York afternoon, the yield easing to 1.812 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold dropped for a third straight day on
Thursday, holding near a nine-month low hit in the previous
session, after a steep decline in equities and disappointing
U.S. private-sector job report prompted investors to cash in
bullion to cover losses. 
    Gold lost $3.66 an ounce to $1,553.69 by 0041 GMT
after falling to $1,549.69 on Wednesday, its lowest level since
June. The metal, a traditional safe haven that rose more than a
percent last month, also failed to respond to rising
geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper slipped to its lowest in eight
months on Thursday after weak jobs data sparked worries a U.S.
labour market recovery may not prove sustained, hurting demand
expectations for metals in a thin market with China out for a
two-day break.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
to its lowest since August 3 at $7,356.25 a tonne before paring
loses to $7,369 a tonne by 0130 GMT, still down 0.24 percent and
extending losses from the previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday
as U.S. crude oil inventories grew to their highest level since
1990 and weak economic data stoked worries about U.S. energy
demand. 
    Brent crude was down $2.72 at $107.97 a barrel at
12:52 p.m. EST (1652 GMT), having fallen as low as $107.78. 
    U.S. crude was down $2.19 at $95 a barrel, having
fallen to $94.89, just above the 50-day moving average at
$94.64.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.