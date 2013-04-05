FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 5, 2013 / 3:31 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
DJIA          14,606.11  +55.76  Nikkei        13,109.58 +475.04
NASDAQ         3,224.98  +6.38   FTSE           6,344.12  -76.16
S&P 500        1,559.98  +6.29  Hang Seng      21,868.88 -466.55
SPI 200 Fut    4,916.00  +16.00  CRB Index        288.47   -1.29

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.764  -0.002 US 30 YR Bond     2.983  -0.007

 Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2923  1.2926  Yen US$           97.02   97.06

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1551.14          Silver (Lon)     26.84        
Gold (NY)       1551.3           Light Crude      93.34        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with latest numbers
        
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday
after the Bank of Japan announced aggressive, market-lifting
policies to jump-start its economy, but weak U.S. jobs data
capped gains. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.76 points,
or 0.38 percent, at 14,606.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 gained 6.29 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,559.98. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.38 points, or 0.20
percent, at 3,224.98.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell for a second
session in a row on Thursday, hitting a one-month low on weak
U.S. data and the absence of fresh stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank. 
    The FTSE 100 closed down 76.16 points or 1.2 percent at
6,344.12 points, its lowest finish since March 4 and a
further retreat from a 5-year peak of 6,533.99 points set last
month.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japanese shares jumped to near five-year highs and
government bond prices rose sharply on Friday, with the long-end
of the yield curve inverting, a day after the Bank of Japan
announced extraordinary stimulus measures to reignite the
world's third-largest economy. 
   Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds
 sank as much as 12 basis points to a record low
of 0.315 percent on Friday morning, while Tokyo's Nikkei stock
average jumped as much as 4.7 percent to above 13,000
points for the first time since August 2008. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on
Friday as lower oil prices pull down the three Chinese oil
majors, with PetroChina and CNOOC each down
more than 2 percent. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.5 percent
at 22,230.9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4
percent. 
   - - - -
   FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The yen slumped to a 3-1/2 year low versus the
dollar on Friday, after suffering its biggest fall since late
2008 on Thursday, when the Bank of Japan surprised markets with
a radical campaign of monetary expansion to attack deflation. 
    The dollar extended its gains against the yen and rose to as
high as 97.06 yen on trading platform EBS, a level not seen
since August 2009. The dollar last stood at 96.88 yen, up
0.6 percent on the day.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasury debt market rallied on Thursday
as investors sought higher-yielding dollar assets after the Bank
of Japan said it would step up asset purchases to boost its
economy, sending Japanese bond yields to record lows. 
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded
up 15/32 in price at 102-4/32, yielding 1.763 percent, down 5.3
basis points from Wednesday. The 10-year yield encountered chart
resistance in the 1.75 percent area, near its 200-day moving
average.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Friday but held near its
weakest since May last year as investors waited for key U.S.
jobs data for more clues on the health of the world's largest
economy, while a drop in ETF holdings dragged on prices.
    Gold was little changed at $1,553.56 an ounce by 0033
GMT, still heading for a second week of decline.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Friday, not far from
8-month lows hit the prior session, buttressed by the Bank of
Japan's unprecedented stimulus and biding time ahead of a
headline U.S. jobs report with top consumer China out on
holiday. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded little changed at $7,428.50 a tonne by 0204 GMT, easing
0.15 percent from the previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE - Brent crude edged up toward $107 per barrel on
Friday after hitting a 5-month low in the prior session, but
prices were headed for their worst week in a month as bleak U.S.
data and bulging inventories dimmed the outlook for demand.
    Brent rose 14 cents to $106.48 a barrel by 0236 GMT,
off an earlier high of $106.65. It dropped to a five-month low
of $105.29 on Thursday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.