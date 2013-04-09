FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 9, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

------------(8:20 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          14,613.48  +48.23  Nikkei        13,260.04 +67.45
NASDAQ         3,222.25  +18.39  FTSE           6,276.94  +27.16
S&P 500        1,563.07   +9.79  Hang Seng     21,800.24  169.69
SPI 200 Fut    4,924.00  +13.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.7418  -0.003 US 30 YR Bond     2.9154 +0.005

Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.3056  1.3058  Yen US$           99.24   99.26
Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1573.76          Silver (Lon)      27.32        
Gold (NY)       1573.8           Light Crude       93.55        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with latest figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on
Monday as investors looked ahead to an earnings season expected
to show modest growth despite concerns about macroeconomic
conditions.
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 48.23 points,
or 0.33 percent, to 14,613.48 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 9.79 points, or 0.63 percent, to
1,563.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 18.39
points, or 0.57 percent, to close at 3,222.25. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index halted a three-day slide
on Monday as buyers took advantage of beaten-down prices to
place bets on possible takeover targets and pile into defensive
shares. 
   The FTSE 100 closed up 27.16 points, or 0.4 percent,
at 6,276.94 after dropping 1.5 percent on Friday, when much
weaker-than-expected jobs data from the United States sent the
FTSE to a two-month low. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose to its highest in nearly
five years for a third straight day on Tuesday as investors were
upbeat after the central bank conducted its first bond buying
operations as part of sweeping stimulus measures announced last
week.   
    The Nikkei advanced 0.3 percent to 13,233.46 after
trading as much as 13,331.39, its highest level since August
2008. It was on track for a fifth straight day of gains.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong- Shares were on track for their first gain in four
days, while mainland China markets rebounded from Monday's
four-month closing low after China inflation rose less than
expected in March, easing concerns about potential near-term
tightening moves from Beijing.
    Hang Seng Index was up 1 percent, while the China
Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in
Hong Kong returned above its 200-day moving average with a 2.1
percent gain.
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The yen pushed deeper into multi-year lows versus
the dollar and euro on Tuesday as the market saw every reason to
sell the currency with the Japanese central bank on a warpath to
battle deflation. 
   The dollar advanced to 99.60 yen, having reached a
fresh four-year high around 99.65 and just a whisker from the
psychological 100 barrier. The euro bought 129.69 yen
, a peak not seen since January 2010.

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK- A key measure of the difference between long-term
U.S. borrowing costs and private borrowing costs neared parity
for the first time in four years on Monday as a massive Bank of
Japan stimulus program left investors searching for
higher-yielding assets.     
    The 30-year swap spread, or the cost of
exchanging 30-year fixed-rate interest payments for floating
rates, was quoted at minus 4.75 on Monday. The spread was last
that slim in early January 2009.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold fell for a second straight day on Tuesday as
investors shifted their money into equities after U.S. stocks
gained ahead of an earnings season that is expected to show
modest growth. 
    Gold eased $2.33 an ounce to $1,570.76 by 0029 GMT.
It plunged to a 10-month low last week after unprecedented
monetary stimulus from the Bank of Japan and hopes for another
European Central Bank rate cut failed to stem heavy selling of
bullion by funds.

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SINGAPORE- London copper climbed on Tuesday after signs of
growth revival in Germany pushed up the euro and buttressed the
demand outlook for metals, while buying from top consumer China
extended a steady albeit modest seasonal recovery.  
     Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
climbed 1.04 percent to $7,527.50 a tonne by 0109 GMT, extending
gains of 0.6 percent from the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
     NEW YORK- Oil prices edged higher on Monday, lifted by
gains in gasoline futures and strong selling of the spread
between Brent crude and U.S. crude.  
   Brent's premium to U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures
CL-LCO1=R settled at $11.30 a barrel, after narrowing to just
over $11 in afternoon trade, the lowest level since June.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
