India Morning Call-Global markets

------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,613.48 +48.23 Nikkei 13,260.04 +67.45 NASDAQ 3,222.25 +18.39 FTSE 6,276.94 +27.16 S&P 500 1,563.07 +9.79 Hang Seng 21,800.24 169.69 SPI 200 Fut 4,924.00 +13.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7418 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.9154 +0.005 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3056 1.3058 Yen US$ 99.24 99.26 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1573.76 Silver (Lon) 27.32 Gold (NY) 1573.8 Light Crude 93.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with latest figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to an earnings season expected to show modest growth despite concerns about macroeconomic conditions. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 48.23 points, or 0.33 percent, to 14,613.48 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 9.79 points, or 0.63 percent, to 1,563.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 18.39 points, or 0.57 percent, to close at 3,222.25. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index halted a three-day slide on Monday as buyers took advantage of beaten-down prices to place bets on possible takeover targets and pile into defensive shares. The FTSE 100 closed up 27.16 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,276.94 after dropping 1.5 percent on Friday, when much weaker-than-expected jobs data from the United States sent the FTSE to a two-month low. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose to its highest in nearly five years for a third straight day on Tuesday as investors were upbeat after the central bank conducted its first bond buying operations as part of sweeping stimulus measures announced last week. The Nikkei advanced 0.3 percent to 13,233.46 after trading as much as 13,331.39, its highest level since August 2008. It was on track for a fifth straight day of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were on track for their first gain in four days, while mainland China markets rebounded from Monday's four-month closing low after China inflation rose less than expected in March, easing concerns about potential near-term tightening moves from Beijing. Hang Seng Index was up 1 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong returned above its 200-day moving average with a 2.1 percent gain. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen pushed deeper into multi-year lows versus the dollar and euro on Tuesday as the market saw every reason to sell the currency with the Japanese central bank on a warpath to battle deflation. The dollar advanced to 99.60 yen, having reached a fresh four-year high around 99.65 and just a whisker from the psychological 100 barrier. The euro bought 129.69 yen , a peak not seen since January 2010. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK- A key measure of the difference between long-term U.S. borrowing costs and private borrowing costs neared parity for the first time in four years on Monday as a massive Bank of Japan stimulus program left investors searching for higher-yielding assets. The 30-year swap spread, or the cost of exchanging 30-year fixed-rate interest payments for floating rates, was quoted at minus 4.75 on Monday. The spread was last that slim in early January 2009. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold fell for a second straight day on Tuesday as investors shifted their money into equities after U.S. stocks gained ahead of an earnings season that is expected to show modest growth. Gold eased $2.33 an ounce to $1,570.76 by 0029 GMT. It plunged to a 10-month low last week after unprecedented monetary stimulus from the Bank of Japan and hopes for another European Central Bank rate cut failed to stem heavy selling of bullion by funds. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper climbed on Tuesday after signs of growth revival in Germany pushed up the euro and buttressed the demand outlook for metals, while buying from top consumer China extended a steady albeit modest seasonal recovery. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.04 percent to $7,527.50 a tonne by 0109 GMT, extending gains of 0.6 percent from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK- Oil prices edged higher on Monday, lifted by gains in gasoline futures and strong selling of the spread between Brent crude and U.S. crude. Brent's premium to U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures CL-LCO1=R settled at $11.30 a barrel, after narrowing to just over $11 in afternoon trade, the lowest level since June. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)