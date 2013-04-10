India Morning Call-Global markets

------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,673.46 +59.98 Nikkei 13,289.30 +96.95 NASDAQ 3,237.86 +15.61 FTSE 6,313.21 +36.27 S&P 500 1,568.61 +5.54 Hang Seng 21,949.92 +79.58 SPI 200 Fut 4,924.00 +13.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7468 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.9339 -0.004 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3085 1.3088 Yen US$ 99.01 99.06 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1587.01 Silver (Lon) 27.94 Gold (NY) 1587.0 Light Crude 93.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Dow closing at a record high on a rally in cyclical shares and as earnings season started to heat up. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 59.98 points, or 0.41 percent, to 14,673.46, a record closing high. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 5.54 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,568.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 15.61 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 3,237.86. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares rose on Tuesday, led by miners on hopes for an improved outlook for demand, although investors were wary that the first-quarter earnings season might not be enough to spur further market gains. The FTSE 100 closed up 36.27 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,313.21, building on an advance from the previous session when it rose 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, moving closer to a near five-year high, helped by ongoing optimism in the economic outlook since the Bank of Japan started its sweeping monetary expansion campaign, lifting real estate stocks and banks. The Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 13,319.11 at mid-morning trade, moving closer to an intraday high of 13,331.39 the previous day, its highest level since August 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, with China-focused footwear retailer Belle International up 2.1 percent and headed for a third straight daily gain. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at 21,963.4. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The yen bobbed around a nearly four-year low against its U.S. counterparts on Wednesday, with strategists expecting the Japanese currency to break below the 100-yen level in coming days now that the Bank of Japan has unleashed its most ambitious monetary expansion campaigns. Investors also awaited cues from Chinese trade data later in the session, which could show a pullback in annual export growth after February's rise. The dollar was steady from late U.S. levels at 99.05 yen on trading platform EBS, after rising as high as 99.67 yen on Tuesday, its strongest level since May 2009. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries dropped on Tuesday as investors extended a selloff after last week's rally and before debt auctions later in the week but an undercurrent of worries about the global economy tempered losses. Thirty-year bonds fell 14/32 in price to yield 2.932 percent late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Wednesday as Japan's aggressive monetary easing policy boosted bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation, although gains may be capped as stronger equities lure buyers seeking better returns away. Spot gold added $1.57 an ounce to $1,586.27 by 0041 GMT after hitting $1,590 on Tuesday, its highest since April 2. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper drifted on Wednesday from near two-week highs hit in the previous session, while markets eyed China trade data for signs of a recovery in demand in the top metals consumer. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.34 percent to $7,598.75 a tonne by 0102 GMT, after gaining 2.4 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose on Tuesday, posting their biggest gain since late December as a weak dollar and tame Chinese inflation data drew investors to commodities. U.S. crude oil prices also rose, reaching $94.48 during the session and briefly exceeding the 50-day moving average of$94.44, a technical level closely monitored by chart-watching analysts and traders. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)