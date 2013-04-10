FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          14,673.46  +59.98  Nikkei        13,289.30  +96.95
NASDAQ         3,237.86  +15.61  FTSE           6,313.21  +36.27
S&P 500        1,568.61   +5.54  Hang Seng     21,949.92  +79.58
SPI 200 Fut    4,924.00  +13.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.7468  -0.005 US 30 YR Bond     2.9339 -0.004

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.3085  1.3088  Yen US$           99.01   99.06
Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1587.01          Silver (Lon)     27.94        
Gold (NY)       1587.0           Light Crude      93.90        
----------------------------------------------------------------
    Updates with latest figures 

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Dow
closing at a record high on a rally in cyclical shares and as
earnings season started to heat up.
    The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 59.98
points, or 0.41 percent, to 14,673.46, a record closing high.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 5.54 points, or
0.35 percent, to 1,568.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
added 15.61 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 3,237.86.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top shares rose on Tuesday, led by miners
on hopes for an improved outlook for demand, although investors
were wary that the first-quarter earnings season might not be
enough to spur further market gains. 
    The FTSE 100 closed up 36.27 points, or 0.6 percent,
at 6,313.21, building on an advance from the previous session
when it rose 0.4 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday,
moving closer to a near five-year high, helped by ongoing
optimism in the economic outlook since the Bank of Japan started
its sweeping monetary expansion campaign, lifting real estate
stocks and banks. 
    The Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 13,319.11 at
mid-morning trade, moving closer to an intraday high of
13,331.39  the previous day, its highest level since August
2008.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong- Shares were set to start higher on Wednesday,
with China-focused footwear retailer Belle International
 up 2.1 percent and headed for a third straight daily
gain. 
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at
21,963.4. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7
percent.
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The yen bobbed around a nearly four-year low against
its U.S. counterparts on Wednesday, with strategists expecting
the Japanese currency to break below the 100-yen level in coming
days now that the Bank of Japan has unleashed its most ambitious
monetary expansion campaigns.   
    Investors also awaited cues from Chinese trade data later in
the session, which could show a pullback in annual export growth
after February's rise. 
    The dollar was steady from late U.S. levels at 99.05 yen
 on trading platform EBS, after rising as high as 99.67
yen on Tuesday, its strongest level since May 2009.

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries dropped
on Tuesday as investors extended a selloff after last week's
rally and before debt auctions later in the week but an
undercurrent of worries about the global economy tempered
losses. 
    Thirty-year bonds fell 14/32 in price to yield
2.932 percent late on Tuesday. 
 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Wednesday as Japan's aggressive
monetary easing policy boosted bullion's appeal as a hedge
against inflation, although gains may be capped as stronger
equities lure buyers seeking better returns away. 
    Spot gold added $1.57 an ounce to $1,586.27 by 0041
GMT after hitting $1,590 on Tuesday, its highest since April 2. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper drifted on Wednesday from near
two-week highs hit in the previous session, while markets eyed
China trade data for signs of a recovery in demand in the top
metals consumer. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
slipped 0.34 percent to $7,598.75 a tonne by 0102 GMT, after
gaining 2.4 percent in the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose on Tuesday, posting
their biggest gain since late December as a weak dollar and tame
Chinese inflation data drew investors to commodities. 
    U.S. crude oil prices also rose, reaching $94.48 during the
session and briefly exceeding the 50-day moving average
of$94.44, a technical level closely monitored by chart-watching
analysts and traders.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.