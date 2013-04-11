FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 11, 2013 / 3:36 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

------------(8:45 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          14,802.24 +128.78  Nikkei        13,398.41 +110.28
NASDAQ         3,297.25  +59.40  FTSE           6,387.37  +74.16
S&P 500        1,587.73  +19.12  Hang Seng     22,211.63 +177.07
SPI 200 Fut    5,004.00  +36.00  CRB Index        290.79   -0.20

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.8034  -0.002 US 30 YR Bond     2.9991 -0.006

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.3056  1.3058  Yen US$           99.50   99.56
    
Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1560.45          Silver (Lon)     27.55        
Gold (NY)       1560.4           Light Crude      94.36        
----------------------------------------------------------------
    Updates with latest figures 

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed 1 percent on Wednesday, with
both the Dow and S&P 500 ending at historic highs as cyclical
shares led the way higher for a second straight day.
     The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 128.78
points, or 0.88 percent, to 14,802.24 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index climbed 19.12 points, or 1.22 percent,
to 1,587.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index shot up 59.40
points, or 1.83 percent, to close at 3,297.25.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON -  Britain's benchmark share index rose for the third
consecutive session on Wednesday, as a surge in U.S. stock
markets and robust Chinese data buoyed sentiment and boosted
bank and mining stocks. 
    The FTSE 100 closed up 1.2 percent, or 74.16 points higher,
at 6,387.37 points. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest
level since July 2008 on Thursday morning as the central bank's
unprecedented stimulus measures continued to lure buyers for
reflationary stocks like property developers and banks. 
    The Nikkei rose 1.3 percent to 13,455.70 in
mid-morning trade after earlier rising to 13,496.28, the highest
since July 2008. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong - Shares were poised to start higher on Thursday,
with gains on benchmark indexes buoyed by a 3.3 percent jump for
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, the mainland's largest
coal producer.  
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at
22,198.5. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also indicated to start 0.7
percent higher.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar came within a hair's breadth of 100 yen
early in Asia on Thursday with the Japanese currency seeing
little respite in selling pressure after the Bank of Japan
reiterated its resolve to pull the economy out of a deflationary
funk. 
   The greenback bought 99.79 yen, having risen as high
as 99.88. It has gained more than 7 percent on the yen since the
BOJ last week unveiled a radical stimulus programme that even
eclipsed the Federal Reserve's own massive plan. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices sank on Wednesday after
minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting fuelled
fears the U.S. central bank might slow or stop buying bonds by
year-end. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded
16/32 lower in price, yielding 1.807 percent compared with 1.752
percent late on Tuesday. 
    The 30-year bond was down 1-12/32 in price for a
yield of 3.005 percent, up from 2.938 percent late on Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold fell to its weakest level in nearly a week
on Thursday as strong shares boosted demand for riskier assets,
while signs the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus
programme could be easing towards an end dented bullion's
safe-haven appeal. 
    Gold had dropped $4.35 an ounce to $1,553.79 by 0037
GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 5 at $1,553.10. The
metal declined more than 1 percent on Wednesday in its biggest
one-day fall since Feb. 20.
    U.S. gold for June delivery was at $1,553.90 an
ounce, down $4.90.    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Thursday, supported
by growing optimism over China's economic revival after lending
surged in March, but consumers were reluctant to chase prices
that hit two-week highs earlier in the week given global
oversupply. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $7,544 a tonne by 0114 GMT, after closing down
0.66 percent the session before.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices fell on Wednesday, dragged
down by a steep sell-off in U.S. gasoline futures after a U.S.
government report showed an unexpected build in domestic
gasoline inventories.
    Brent May crude settled down 44 cents at $105.79 a
barrel, having retreated from a session high of $106.47. Brent's
May contract expires on Monday. 
    U.S. May crude settled up 44 cents at $94.64 a
barrel, having swung from $93.40 to $94.82
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
