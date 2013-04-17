FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 17, 2013 / 3:14 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)-------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          14,756.78 +157.58  Nikkei        13,355.32 +133.88
NASDAQ         3,264.63  +48.14  FTSE           6,304.58  -39.02
S&P 500        1,574.57  +22.21  Hang Seng     21,717.48  +45.45
SPI 200 Fut    4,980.00  +30.00  CRB Index        283.22   +2.30

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.712  -0.010  US 30 YR Bond     2.892  -0.015

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.3042  1.3043  Yen US$           98.24   98.25

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1379.76          Silver (Lon)      23.47        
Gold (NY)       1380.5           Light Crude       88.77        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with latest figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on
Tuesday, a day after their worst decline since November, as gold
prices rebounded and earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson &
Johnson improved the outlook for first-quarter results.
     The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 157.58
points, or 1.08 percent, to close at 14,756.78. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 22.21 points, or 1.43 percent, to
finish at 1,574.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose
48.14 points, or 1.50 percent, to end at 3,264.63. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index extended losses into a
third session on Tuesday, after poor German confidence data
provided a reminder of a dour growth outlook, while the beaten
down mining sector rebounded. 
    Defensive stocks, usually resilient to economic uncertainty,
were among the top fallers, with consumer staples and health
care names combining to take over 20 points off the blue-chip
FTSE 100 index.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday
morning following three days of sharp falls, with investors
buying back exporters after the yen resumed its weakening trend
after US stocks and gold prices rebounded. 
    The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 13,326.39 in
mid-morning trade after shedding 2.4 percent over the past three
days. It now stands 1.8 percent below a nearly five-year high of
13,568.25 tapped last week. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on
Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains helped by a rebound in
metal prices with gold ornament and jewellery retailers such as
Chow Tai Fook and Luk Fook Holdings gaining
ground. 
   The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up 0.6 percent
at 21,794.69. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.4
percent. 
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The yen eased in early Asian trade on Wednesday,
succumbing to renewed pressure after gold prices steadied
somewhat from an eye-watering plunge earlier in the week. 
    The dollar bought 97.64 yen, up 0.1 percent from late
U.S. trade, having bounced off from a near two-week low of
95.67. It was still down more than 2 percent from a four-year
high near 100 yen set last week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as the
previous session's  safety bid faded, though yields remained
historically low as investors weighed how much longer the
Federal Reserve might keep monetary policy loose. 
    U.S. 10-year Treasury notes traded down 10/32 in
price to yield 1.721 percent, from 1.688 percent late Monday. 
    Thirty-year bonds fell 27/32 in price to yield
2.908 percent from 2.868 percent late Monday. Bonds fell as much
as one point earlier in the session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - U.S. gold futures slipped more than 1 percent on
Wednesday after investors dumped holdings of gold-backed
exchange-traded funds and as the contract caught up with a
recent sell-off in the cash market. 
    U.S. gold futures for June delivery hit a session
low of $1,365 and stood at $1,377.30 by 0108 GMT, down $10.10.
They  plunged to $1,321.50 on Tuesday, their lowest level since
September 2010. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Wednesday, supported
by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stick to its
easing stance after a fresh batch of muted data, while concerns
about demand growth kept a lid on prices. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
unchanged at $7,285 a tonne by 0115 GMT from the previous
session when it climbed 1.2 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel for the
first time in nine months in heavy trading on Tuesday, extending
losses triggered by data from China and the United States that
suggested little growth in global oil demand. 
    Both Brent and U.S. crude pared losses in afternoon trading
after each fell more than $2 earlier, suggesting the low prices
could be luring back traders, analysts said.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
