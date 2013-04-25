FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
April 25, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                     14676.3      -43.16      -0.29
 S&P 500                  1578.79        0.01          0
 FTSE                     6431.76       25.64        0.4
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       474.73        1.88        0.4
                                               
 Nikkei                  13862.86        19.4       0.14
 Euro                      1.3049      1.3015           
 Japanese Yen               99.39       99.47           
 U.S. Crude                 91.87        0.44           
 Brent                     102.18        0.45           
 Gold                     1442.09      1430.8           
 Silver                     23.35       23.09           
 Copper-LME                7053.5        23.5       0.33
 UST 10-YR                102.625                 1.7081
 UST 30-YR               104.4375                  2.903
 -------------------------------------------------------
Updates with latest figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended flat on Wednesday
with Boeing's five-year high among the day's highlights, but
weakness in Procter & Gamble and AT&T kept the Dow in negative
territory.
      The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.16 points
or 0.29 percent, to end at 14,676.30. But the S&P 500 
eked out a gain of a mere 0.01 of a point or 0 percent to finish
at 1,578.79. And the Nasdaq Composite added just 0.32 of
a  point or 0.01 percent to close at 3,269.65.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index hit three-week highs on
Wednesday, with weak German data bolstering expectations of an
interest rate cut in the euro zone and sending investors into
equities in search of better returns.
    The FTSE 100 closed up 25.64 points, or 0.4 percent at
6,431.76, its highest finish since April 2, and
technical charts showed scope for more gains in the index.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher to a near
five-year high on Thursday, but the mood was tempered by sharp
losses for Canon Inc and Nintendo Co Ltd as
they failed to meet investors' lofty expectations of strong
earnings guidance. 
    The Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 13,869.92 after
trading as high as 13,906.76, its highest level in nearly five
years, helped by a weak yen and gains for some exporters. The
index jumped 2.3 percent on Wednesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start at a
three-week high on Thursday, with China Minsheng Bank 
jumping 5.7 percent after reporting positive quarterly earnings,
with several from other bellwether Chinese companies due later
in the day. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at
22,298.6, its highest since April 3. The China Enterprises Index
 of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was
indicated to start up 1 percent. 
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar was nursing a grudge in early Asian
trade on Tuesday after another attempt at 100 yen failed due to
options-related offers, but traders suspect it is only a matter
of time before the psychological level is broken. 
   The greenback bought 99.35 yen, little changed from
late New York levels but down from Monday's high near 99.90.
Traders said there is demand to buy dollar/yen on dips and a
clear break above 100 will pave the way for a retest of the
April 2009 high around 101.45.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    TOKYO - The yen was steady against its major counterparts in
early Asia trading on Thursday, with the dollar still shy of the
100-yen mark and the euro remaining off overnight lows hit in
the wake of disappointing German data.     
   The U.S. unit hit four-year high of 99.95 yen on the EBS
trading platform on April 11, a week after the Bank of Japan
unveiled its radical monetary stimulus programme, and has been
flirting with the 100-yen level in recent sessions. But options
barriers have thwarted every attempt to breach it so far. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold inched lower on Thursday, hovering below a
1-week high hit earlier this week, as firm equities sapped
interest in the precious metal, which has seen steady outflows
on exchange-traded funds.  
    Spot gold fell $2.14 an ounce to $1,428.66 by 0045
GMT. Gold sank a combined $225 on April 12 and 15 in a sell-off
that surprised ardent gold investors and bulls. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE -  London copper held steady above the $7,000 mark
on Thursday, keeping its 2-percent gain from the day before
after a stream of poor economic indicators in Europe raised
hopes for easier monetary policy, prompting shorts to rush for
cover. 
     Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged up 0.11 percent to $7,037 a tonne by 0107 GMT, adding to
gains from the previous day when it snapped a three-session
losing streak to close up by 2.3 percent.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK -  Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by gains of
2.5 percent in U.S. crude on a surprisingly big drop in weekly
gasoline stockpiles and speculation that the glut of crude at
the Cushing, Oklahoma hub could soon ease.  
    U.S. crude gained $2.25 to settle at $91.43 a barrel.
Brent settled $1.42 higher at $101.73 a barrel. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

