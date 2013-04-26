FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 26, 2013 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                     14700.8        24.5       0.17
 S&P 500                  1585.16        6.37        0.4
 FTSE                     6442.59       10.83       0.17
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       478.15        1.51       0.32
                                               
 Nikkei                  13867.23      -58.85      -0.42
 Euro                      1.3036      1.3012           
 Japanese Yen               98.85       99.25           
 U.S. Crude                  93.4       -0.24           
 Brent                     103.05       -0.36           
 Gold                     1476.21     1466.99           
 Silver                     24.38       24.33           
 Copper-LME               7149.25      -30.75      -0.43
 UST 10-YR              102.65625                 1.7046
 UST 30-YR               104.4375                 2.9037
 -------------------------------------------------------
Updates with latest figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, lifted by
stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in weekly
jobless claims. 
   The S&P 500, up for five straight sessions, traded within a
point of its record closing high before shedding about half of
the day's gains. The high was near the 1,593 level that is
expected to be technical resistance.
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 24.50 points or
0.17 percent, to close at 14,700.80. The S&P 500 gained
6.37 points or 0.40 percent, to finish at 1,585.16. The Nasdaq
Composite added 20.33 points or 0.62 percent, to close
at 3,289.99. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, building on a
recent robust advance as stronger miners eclipsed downbeat
corporate earnings news, with some technical analysts putting
the index's 2007 high in the crosshairs. 
   The FTSE 100 closed up 10.83 points, or 0.2 percent
at 6,442.59, having lurched 2.4 percent higher in the previous
two sessions when weak German data raised expectations of a
European Central Bank rate cut. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average retreated from a near
five-year high, ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan
meeting, hurt by disappointing earnings from companies like
Advantest Corp and M3 Inc.  
    The Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 13,914.68 after 
trading as high as 13,983.87 earlier in the session, hitting its
highest level since June 2008 and within sight of the
14,000-mark. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start at their
highest since March 15 on Friday, with robust quarterly earnings
spurring gains of about 3 percent for China Unicom and
China Life Insurance. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at
22,560 points, its highest since March 15. The China Enterprises
Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was
indicated to start up 1 percent. 
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The dollar traded near a four-year high against the
yen and kept an upper hand against the euro on Friday after an
unexpectedly big slide in U.S. jobless claims alleviated some
concerns about a slowdown in the world's biggest economy. 
   Major currencies were trading in tight ranges ahead of a   
Bank of Japan policy meeting and economic outlook report as well
as U.S. growth figures later in the day. 
   The dollar fetched 99.35 yen, up slightly from late
U.S. levels and not far off a four-year high of 99.95 yen hit a
half a month ago.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK -  U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday, with
benchmark yields lingering close to their four-plus month lows,
as better-than-expected labour market data and gains in the
stock market nicked the safe haven bid in bonds. 
     Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down as
much as 7/32 in price in reaction to the jobless claims. They
last traded 3/32 lower at 102-18/32, with a yield of 1.711
percent, up 8 basis points from Wednesday. 
    The 10-year yield was about 7 basis points above a more than
four-month low of 1.643 percent set on Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold rose to its highest in more than a week on
Friday, heading for its biggest weekly gain since October 2011,
after a surge in physical demand in Asia helped pluck the metal
from a 2-year trough. 
    Spot gold added $4.06 an ounce to $1,471.05 by 0025
GMT after posting its biggest daily rise since June last year on
Thursday. Gold plunged to around $1,321 on April 16, the lowest
in more than two years, in a sell-off that surprised ardent gold
investors and bulls. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper climbed to a nine-day peak on
Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly gain in seven
months, as hopes that the European Central Bank would next week
usher in another round of global easing burnished the allure of
risky assets. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
climbed to $7,258 a tonne, its highest since April 17, before
steadying at $7,207.75 a tonne by 0114 GMT, extending gains of
2.1 percent from the previous session. 
     For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices rose as much as $2 on Thursday as new
reports over Syria's possible use of chemical weapons stirred
concerns over stability in the Gulf region, while a wider rally
in commodity and equity markets fuelled buying. 
   The narrowing spread CL-LCO1=R between the front-month
Brent crude oil futures contract and the U.S. crude oil futures
contract (WTI) was once again in focus, closing at less than $10
a barrel for the first time since early 2012 after an industry
group reported a large drop in Cushing, Oklahoma, crude stocks. 
   U.S. crude rose more than 2 percent to close up $2.21
at $93.64 a barrel. Brent crude settled up $1.68 at
$103.41 a barrel, narrowing the spread by more than 50 cents to
$9.77 a barrel. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
