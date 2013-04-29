India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14712.55 11.75 0.08 S&P 500 1582.24 -2.92 -0.18 FTSE 6426.42 -16.17 -0.25 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 477.05 1.2 0.25 Nikkei 13884.13 -41.95 -0.3 Euro 1.305 1.3029 Japanese Yen 97.46 98.06 U.S. Crude 92.67 -0.33 Brent 102.69 -0.47 Gold 1468.91 1462.5 Silver 24.17 23.98 Copper-LME 7002.75 -27.25 -0.39 UST 10-YR 103.01562 1.6651 5 UST 30-YR 105.28125 2.8618 Updates with latest figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dipped in thin volume on Friday, though the market had a strong week overall despite a mixed bag of earnings and weak economic figures. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.75 points or 0.08 percent, to 14,712.55, the S&P 500 lost 2.92 points or 0.18 percent, to 1,582.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.72 points or 0.33 percent, to 3,279.26. For the week, the Dow gained 1.1 percent, the S&P added 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq rose 2.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell on Friday after a three-day rally, as investors backed away from riskier sectors and U.S. GDP figures came in below expectations. Material and energy stocks, which are sensitive to optimism over the global economic outlook, took 26 points off the FTSE 100, dragging the index into negative territory. The index fell 16.17 points, or 0.3 percent, closing the week at 6,417.18, having bounced off of its intraday low at 6,399.37, but still up 2.2 percent on the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese shares retreated 0.3 percent from a nearly five-year high on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the Golden Week holidays, though they were still 4.3 percent higher on the week. The Nikkei closed down 41.95 points at 13,884.13, after moving in and out positive territory throughout the session. It rose as much as 0.4 percent at one point to 13,983.87, setting a fresh high since June 2008 and coming within sight of the 14,000-mark. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start slightly higher on Monday, with strength in Hang Lung Properties Ltd outweighing weakness for Chinese banking and energy majors on the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 22,567.6. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar eased versus the yen on Monday, staying on the defensive after sliding on Friday, when data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the first quarter. The dollar last changed hands at 97.86 yen, down 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on Friday and well below a four-year high of 99.95 yen set on April 11, a week after the Bank of Japan stunned markets with its drastic monetary stimulus programme.  For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the first quarter, adding to fears that next week's closely watched payrolls report for April may also disappoint. Benchmark 10-year notes were up 12/32 in price on Friday to yield 1.67 percent, just above the four-month low of 1.64 percent briefly reached on Tuesday after a false tweet of an explosion at the White House. Traders said there is technical resistance on the 10-year notes at yields of around 1.65 percent. Thirty-year bonds rose 29/32 in price to yield 2.86 percent, down from 2.91 percent late on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold ticked up on Monday, holding near its highest level in more than a week, as a rebound in prices from a 2-year trough failed to curb investor appetite for the precious metal. Spot gold had risen $1.15 an ounce to $1,463.65 by 0025 GMT, having posted its biggest weekly gain in three months last week. Gold plunged to around $1,321 on April 16, its lowest in more than two years, in a sell-off that surprised ardent gold investors and bulls. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper drifted on Monday, after rising half a percent to log its biggest weekly gain since early February last week, as slower-than-expected U.S growth hurt the demand outlook, while hopes for further central bank easing lent support. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down by 0.26 percent to $7,011.75 a tonne by 0109 GMT, extending losses from the previous session when it closed down by 2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude eased under $103 a barrel on Monday as investors fretted about the uncertain outlook for growth in the world's two largest oil consumers, the United States and China. Brent had slipped 35 cents to $102.81 a barrel by 0121 GMT, after last week racking up its biggest one-week gain since November 2012. The crude benchmark remains more than 6 percent below its starting point in April, pressured by a slew of economic data in recent weeks suggesting the global economy remains on a fragile footing at best. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)