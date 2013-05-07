India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14968.89 -5.07 -0.03 S&P 500 1617.5 3.08 0.19 FTSE 6521.46 60.75 0.94 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 483.22 -0.52 -0.11 Nikkei 14083.26 389.22 2.84 Euro 1.3078 1.3074 Japanese Yen 98.98 99.33 U.S. Crude 95.83 -0.33 Brent 105.18 -0.28 Gold 1465.54 1468.89 Silver 23.74 23.98 Copper-LME 7329.5 59.5 0.82 UST 10-YR 102.2343 1.7502 75 UST 30-YR 103.1875 2.9645 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at another record high, pushing further above 1,600 as financial shares led the way after Bank of America's settlement with MBIA. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 5.07 points, or 0.03 percent, to 14,968.89 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up 3.08 points, or 0.19 percent, to finish at a record 1,617.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 14.34 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 3,392.97.
LONDON - Euro zone shares were expected to open flat on Monday, consolidating close to a 22-month high in what was expected to be a quiet session due to a market holiday in Britain. At 0617 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were between 0.1 percent higher and 0.1 percent lower. Trading volume was expected to be thin with the British stock market, Europe's largest, shut due to a national holiday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average soared 2.8 percent on Tuesday morning to break above 14,000 for the first time since June 2008 as the market played catch-up from an extended holiday, with last week's strong U.S. jobs data easing concerns over the health of Japan's biggest export market. The Nikkei was up 378.71 points at 14,072.75 after closing for public holidays on Friday and Monday. Tuesday's rally took the benchmark above 13,988, the 61.8 percent retracement of its slide from February 2007 to October 2008.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open flat on Tuesday, with Kunlun Energy the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components with a 1.1 percent gain. The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 22,924.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.1 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY/TOKYO - The euro struggled to gain any momentum on Tuesday after the European Central Bank chief reiterated his readiness to take more action while the Australian dollar nursed losses as bears bet on the prospect of a cut in interest rates later in the session. The yen bounced back from a 10-day low versus the dollar on Japanese exporters' buying after a long weekend in Japan, though many traders expect the currency to stay under pressure after a solid U.S. job report last week.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries slipped on Monday ahead of new supply later in the week, with investors extending a sell-off after stronger-than-expected jobs data on Friday. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yielded 1.764 percent on Monday, up from 1.74 percent on Friday and up from 1.62 percent before the jobs data was released. Thirty-year bonds yielded 2.979 percent on Monday, up from 2.96 percent late on Friday and up from 2.82 percent before the jobs report. COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Tuesday, losing its shine as an alternative investment as stock markets rallied and as holdings on bullion exchange-traded funds slipped to their lowest in more than three years. Gold eased $1.25 an ounce to $1,467.64 by 0031 GMT. It hit a near three-week high of $1,487.80 on Friday on safe-haven buying spurred by a cut in interest rates by the European Central Bank and the Fed's decision to stick to its stimulus programme.
BASE METALS
London copper futures ticked lower in early trading on Tuesday as the market reopened after a 6 percent surge in prices before a long UK holiday weekend. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased half a percent to $7,228 a tonne by 0110 GMT. The metal rose 6.2 percent on Friday in its biggest single-day jump since October 2011, boosted by a strong U.S. employment report for April. OIL
SEOUL - Brent crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Monday, surpassing $105 a barrel in choppy trade as Israeli air strikes on Syria prompted worries about Middle East supply to trump concern that global economic weakness may curb demand. Brent crude settled up $1.27 at $105.46. The session high of $105.54 was the highest since April 11. U.S. oil settled up 55 cents at $96.16, off the session high of $97.17.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)