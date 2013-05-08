India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15056.2 87.31 0.58 S&P 500 1625.96 8.46 0.52 FTSE 6557.3 35.84 0.55 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 487.02 3.04 0.63 Nikkei 14371.65 191.41 1.35 Euro 1.3087 1.3077 Japanese Yen 99.01 99 U.S. Crude 95.64 0.02 Brent 104.35 -0.05 Gold 1455.79 1451.99 Silver 23.94 23.89 Copper-LME 7280 15 0.21 UST 10-YR 101.96875 1.7795 UST 30-YR 102.53125 2.9973 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow closed above 15,000 for the first time on Tuesday and the S&P 500 ended at another record high, extending the market's rally as more investors rushed to join the party and German industrial data beat expectations. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 87.31 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at a record 15,056.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 8.46 points, or 0.52 percent, to end at 1,625.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 3.66 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 3,396.63. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - A surge in banking shares lifted Britain's top share index to a 5-1/2 year high on Tuesday after Europe's largest lender HSBC reported estimate-beating results. Shares in HSBC rose 3 percent after the bank posted a near doubling in first quarter earnings, reaping the benefit of its restructuring plan and echoing strong results from several lenders across Europe in recent weeks. It led a rise in the FTSE 350 banking index, which ended up 2.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average hit fresh five-year highs on Wednesday after the U.S. S&P 500 set yet another record high and German industrial orders showed unexpected strength, with Sharp Corp jumping on a report of screen production for the next iPhone. The Nikkei climbed 0.9 percent to 14,307.07, its highest since June 2008, extending the previous session's 3.6 percent rally that came after an extended holiday and last week's strong U.S. jobs data. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, with earnings-driven strength for HSBC Holdings outweighing a 6.6 percent loss for Esprit Holdings after the retailer issued a profit warning. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 23,216 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - Major currencies got off to a sleepy start in Asia on Wednesday following an uninspired session overnight, but the New Zealand dollar stood out after the central bank complained it was overvalued, prompting markets to briefly sell the kiwi. The euro stood at $1.3075, having drifted between $1.3068-$1.3132 on Tuesday, a range that was slimmer than that of the previous session when key markets including Tokyo and London were shut. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid for a third session on Tuesday after a three-year note sale brought few surprises, with the outlook for an economic recovery offset by the sluggish pace of U.S. growth and government stimulus plans around the world. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose to 1.781 percent and touched a three-week high on Tuesday, up from 1.76 percent on Monday. Thirty-year bond yields inched up to touch the key 3 percent level, up from 2.98 percent on Monday and also the highest since April 12. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell further on Wednesday as investors turned to equities for better returns, while holdings on bullion exchange-traded funds plunged to their weakest since early 2009, reflecting investors' diminishing interest in the precious metal. Investors turn their attention to China's trade data for April for the latest take on the region's powerhouse economy. The country's gold imports are likely to swell further after hitting a record in March. Spot gold fell $1.38 an ounce to $1,450.61 by 0115 GMT. U.S. gold was at $1,450.00, up $1.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged higher on Wednesday, while the Shanghai market was little changed in cautious trade ahead of China's April trade data, which will give evidence about growth in the world's second largest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4 percent to $7,296 a tonne by 0117 GMT. The metal touched a three-week high of $7,374 on Tuesday, boosted by a strong U.S. employment report for April. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil fell more than $1 on Tuesday as worries about market fundamentals curbed an early rise that had brought the price close to $106 a barrel on strong German data and concern about tension in the Middle East. Brent crude fell $1.06 to settle at $104.40 a barrel. During the session it reached $105.94, its highest since April 11. Brent has rebounded over $5 a barrel since falling below $99 last Wednesday. It continued its slide in post-settlement trading, falling to $104.09 at 4:44 p.m. (2044 GMT). For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)