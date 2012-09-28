FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
September 28, 2012 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

---------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
  Stock Markets                                                   
 
  DJIA          13,485.97  +72.46  Nikkei      8,919.44 -30.43
  NASDAQ         3,136.60  +42.90  FTSE        5,779.42  +11.33
  S&P 500        1,447.15  +13.83  Hang Seng   20,876.67 +114.38
  SPI 200 Fut    4,389.00   +3.00  CRB Index     307.33   +3.59
                                                                                                             
  Bonds                                                           
  US 10 YR Bond    1.6490 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond    2.8356 -0.006
 
                                                                                                             
  Currencies                        
 
  EUR US$          1.2933  1.2837  Yen US$          77.51  77.54
                                                                                                             
  Commodities                                                     
  Gold (Lon)      1779.06         Silver (Lon)    34.70        
  Gold (NY)       1782.2          Light Crude     92.30        
  ----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong 

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines
in a broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for
economic reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's
most troubled countries. 
   The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.46 points, or
0.54 percent, to end unofficially at 13,485.97. The S&P 500
 gained 13.84 points, or 0.97 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,447.16. The Nasdaq Composite added
42.90 points, or 1.39 percent, to close unofficially at
3,136.60.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Gains by bank and mining stocks helped lift
Britain's benchmark share index on Thursday, although investors
said worries over the euro zone could limit further moves higher
and favour more defensive sectors such as food or health stocks.
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which fell 1.6 percent
on Wednesday to a three-week low, recovered slightly to close up
0.2 percent, or 11.33 points higher, at 5,779.42 points.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched down in early
Friday trade as concerns about falling revenues for Japanese
companies in China outweighed market approval of Spain's new
economic reform plans and a tough budget focused on spending
cuts.
     The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 8,915.24 by 
mid-morning, but held above its 75-day moving average of 
8,864.45.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
HONG KONG- Shares are set to open flat on Friday, following the
previous session's bounce on expectations that China will take
measures over the coming long holiday to boost the economy and
support its domestic stock markets. 
   The Hang Seng Index was seen opening down 0.02 pct at
20,757.97. The China Enterprises Index of top locally
listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 0.24 percent. 

     - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The euro held firm on Friday, while commodity
currencies started Asian trade sharply higher as worries about
the euro zone eased somewhat after Spain unveiled a crisis
budget that many saw was a step towards a bailout. 
   The single currency stood at $1.2911, having bounced
from a two-week low of $1.2828 set on Thursday. Initial
resistance is seen at $1.2960, the 38.2 percent retracement of
its Sept 17-27 slide.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as Spain
announced a tough 2013 budget, paving the way for central bank
support, and spurring a rally in risk assets that reduced demand
for safe haven bonds. 
    Spain's announcement of detailed timetable for economic 
reform and a budget based mostly on spending cuts was seen by 
many as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an 
international bailout. 
    Benchmark 10-year note yields rose to 1.65 
percent, up from 1.61 percent late on Wednesday.  

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
     SINGAPORE- Gold hovered near a one-week high hit in the
previous session on Friday, as Spain's crisis budget eased
worries about Madrid's control over its finances, strengthening
the euro and underpinning gold, while a rally in oil also
helped. 
     Spot gold was little changed at $1,776.21 an ounce 
by 0035 GMT, on course for an 11-percent quarterly rise -- its 
biggest quarterly gain since June, 2010.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper inched up on Friday after Spain
took steps to buttress its economy, but it was on course for its
second weekly loss in a row as the impact of central bank easing
fizzled and concerns over Chinese demand weighed ahead of
week-long holiday. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had risen 0.44 percent to $8,211 a tonne by 0117 GMT, extending 
gains from the previous session, after prices hit their lowest 
in two weeks at $8,082 a tonne on Wednesday. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK -  Oil prices rose on Thursday as tensions between
Iran and the West reinforced concerns about potential supply
disruptions, while Spain's plans for economic reform also lent
support to crude and lifted equities on Wall Street.
     Brent November crude rose $1.97 to settle at
$112.01 a barrel. It reached the day's high of $112.49 in
post-settlement trade. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -


 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

