#Financials
November 19, 2012 / 3:16 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
DJIA          12,588.31  +45.93  Nikkei         9,144.39 +120.23
NASDAQ         2,853.13  +16.19  FTSE           5,605.59  -72.16
S&P 500        1,359.88   +6.55  Hang Seng     21,234.94  +75.93
SPI 200 Fut    4,360.00  +12.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.603  +0.019 US 30 YR Bond     2.7561  +0.022

 Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2767  1.2768  Yen US$           81.20   81.22

 Commodities                                                    
 Gold (Lon)      1721.49          Silver (Lon)     32.58        
 Gold (NY)       1722.0           Light Crude      87.53        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - Hope that U.S. politicians would find common
ground to steer clear of the "fiscal cliff" boosted stocks on
Friday, though the gains were not enough to offset the week's
losses. 
    For the week, the S&P was down 1.5 percent, its second week
in a row of losses. The Dow lost 1.8 percent, down for the
fourth straight week, while the Nasdaq was lower for the sixth
week, also losing 1.8 percent.     
    The Dow Jones industrial average added 45.93 points,
or 0.37 percent, to 12,588.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 rose 6.55 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,359.88. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 16.19 points, or 0.57
percent, to 2,853.13. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index extended losses
into a third session on Friday, notching up its biggest weekly
fall in six months on the back of global growth concerns and
breaking through a key technical support level. 
    The FTSE 100 closed down 72.16 points, or 1.3 percent at
5,605.59 points, taking its weekly losses to 2.8 percent - their
steepest since May.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - The Nikkei average climbed 1.3 percent to a
two-month high on Monday on growing expectations that Japan's
main opposition party will win next month's election and
increase pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy. 
    The Nikkei advanced 116.81 points to 9,140.97,
comfortably breaking above its 200-day moving average at
9,074.21. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong - Shares were set to start higher on Monday, with
Sands China and AIA Group among the leading
percentage gainers on the Hang Seng Index.
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at
21,210 points. The China Enterprises Index was indicated
to also start up 0.2 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The yen was hovering near a seven-month low versus
the dollar at the start of the week, as expectations of more
stimulus by Japanese authorities after next month's election
made holding the already low-yielding currency even less
appealing.
    The dollar bought 81.37 yen, little changed from late
New York levels on Friday. Last week, the greenback rallied more
than 2 percent and reached a peak around 81.47, a high not seen
since late April.
    The euro fetched 103.78 yen after climbing around
1.5 percent last week. 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Friday, with
yields touching their lowest levels in over two months on
skepticism over whether Washington will produce a deal to avoid
a budget crisis and worries about fighting between Israel and
the Palestinians. 
    The bullish tone in Treasuries was also supported by data
showing U.S. industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.4 percent in
October due to Sandy, a deadly storm that disrupted businesses
along the East Coast, although the trend was consistent with
slowing manufacturing activity. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 4/32 in
price at 100-13/32, yielding 1.581 percent, down 1 basis point
on late Thursday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Monday after posting a 1
percent loss in the previous week, tracking a positive tone in
equities on hopes of progress in the U.S. budget talks, while
rising tensions in the Middle East supported its safe-haven
appeal. 
    Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,716.50 an 
ounce by 0038 GMT, after posting a 1-percent decline last week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper rallied almost 1 percent on
Monday, with traders expecting fresh shoots of economic revival
to be revealed in China this week, while hopes that U.S.
lawmakers would avert a looming fiscal crisis also stoked
appetite for risk. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
rallied 0.97 percent to $7,678.75 a tonne by 0118 GMT, reversing
small losses from the previous session, when it also posted its
first weekly gain since Oct. 7. Prices, up more than 10 percent
at one point in September, have since fizzled and now stand up
just 1 percent on the year.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE - Brent crude edged up to above $109 a barrel on
Monday as escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians
fueled concerns about supply from the Middle East.   
    Investors fear that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could
draw in Arab producers and possibly threaten supply flows from
the region, which supplies more than a third of the world's oil.
    Brent crude for January delivery gained 65 cents to
$109.60 a barrel by 0223 GMT. U.S. oil also rose 65 cents
to $87.57, off a session peak of $87.68, its loftiest since Nov.
7.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
